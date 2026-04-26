Marathi Mandal of Greater Pittsburgh , INC

Marathi Mandal of Greater Pittsburgh , INC

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Our mission

The Marathi Mandal of Greater Pittsburgh fosters cultural awareness and community among Marathi-speaking individuals through events, education, and support, promoting the rich heritage of Maharashtra in the Pittsburgh area.
Past events
Past events
रंग संगीत 2026 - 'चार दिवस प्रेमाचे'
Event
रंग संगीत 2026 - 'चार दिवस प्रेमाचे'
Apr 26, 1:30 - 5:00 PM EDT
4450 Old William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146, USA
Women's Day 2026
Event
Women's Day 2026
Mar 8, 2:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
400 Cayuga Cir, Mars, PA 16046, USA
मकर संक्रांत २०२६ Makar Sankrant 2026
Event
मकर संक्रांत २०२६ Makar Sankrant 2026
Jan 17, 10:30 - 2:30 PM EST
205 Mary St, Carnegie, PA 15106, USA
Marathi Shala Winter Camp 14 Dec 2025
Event
Marathi Shala Winter Camp 14 Dec 2025
Dec 14, 10:00 - 5:00 PM EST
400 Cayuga Cir, Mars, PA 16046, USA
Abhang Tukaram
Event
Abhang Tukaram
Nov 15, 2:45 - 5:30 PM EST
Posner Hall, 5000 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, USA
मराठी मंडळ दीपावली 2025 RSVP CLOSED
Event
मराठी मंडळ दीपावली 2025 RSVP CLOSED
Nov 2, 3:00 - 9:00 PM EST
3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, USA
Shikayala Gelo Ek - Prashant Damle - 22 Oct 2025
Event
Shikayala Gelo Ek - Prashant Damle - 22 Oct 2025
Oct 22, 5:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
1230 S McCully Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15235, USA
महाराष्ट्र दिन विशेष कार्यक्रम - Maharashtra Din 3 May 2025
Event
महाराष्ट्र दिन विशेष कार्यक्रम - Maharashtra Din 3 May 2025
May 3, 12:30 - 5:30 PM EDT
3000 Gateway Campus Blvd, Monroeville, PA 15146, USA
🎉 गुढीपाडवा सोहळा आणि विशेष कार्यक्रम – "मराठी अस्तित्व" 🎶
Event
🎉 गुढीपाडवा सोहळा आणि विशेष कार्यक्रम – "मराठी अस्तित्व" 🎶
Apr 6, 2:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
4450 Old William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146, USA
Event
महाराष्ट्र मंडळ पिट्स्बर्ग - मकरसंक्रांत २०२५ (One form per Family)
Jan 18, 11:00 - 4:00 PM EST
358 Mars Valencia Rd, Mars, PA 16046
More ways to support us
Marathi Mandal Of Greater Pittsburgh Inc Memberships 2026
Membership
Marathi Mandal Of Greater Pittsburgh Inc Memberships 2026
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!Membership DetailsMarathi Mandal activities are supported through annual memberships by its members. Your support and co-operation in this regard is very important to us. Your Blue Card membership helps the committee to better organize the cultural events for the community. We encourage Marathi families is to become Blue Card Member and be active in the community events arranged by MMPGH. All members have the opportunity to join various activities organized by the Marathi Mandal, such as Marathi Shala, Dhol Tasha Pathak, Special Volunteer Stream, Kids Workshop, Kids and Adults Drama & Dance Performance, and more. All Members can also select, attend, and participate in over 40 BMM initiatives, such as Podcast, UttaRang, and others.Blue Card Yearly Membership Details:Eligibility:Membership is open to all people local to Pittsburgh & surrounding areas. Family (2 adult spouses + children under 18) $180Couple (2 adult spouses/partners) $145Individual $100Student $80Benefits:Members can attend Member exclusive programs at no cost.Members can attend additional programs at discounted prices.Annual membership is a cost saver compared to "pay as you go".Annual membership expires after 1 full calendar year.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Orange Card Membership Details (Pay as you Go):Eligibility:This membership is encouraged for new and returning members.Membership is open to all people local to Pittsburgh & surrounding areas. Family / Couple/ Individual $35Student $10Parents PolicyShort term / Individual program - They need to pay pay as you go fee.Long term / Regular attendee - Please buy couple/individual membership for them. Benefits:This is a unique opportunity to become a member with a low-cost option for new and returning members.Members can attend ALL programs at discounted prices. Membership expires on 31st December regardless of enrollment date.Kindly use following link to register yourself. Once registered you will be taken to payments page to make a paymentMembership Registration form - Click here to register
View membership

Our website

https://www.mmpgh.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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