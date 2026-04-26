Membership

Marathi Mandal Of Greater Pittsburgh Inc Memberships 2026

Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!Membership DetailsMarathi Mandal activities are supported through annual memberships by its members. Your support and co-operation in this regard is very important to us. Your Blue Card membership helps the committee to better organize the cultural events for the community. We encourage Marathi families is to become Blue Card Member and be active in the community events arranged by MMPGH. All members have the opportunity to join various activities organized by the Marathi Mandal, such as Marathi Shala, Dhol Tasha Pathak, Special Volunteer Stream, Kids Workshop, Kids and Adults Drama & Dance Performance, and more. All Members can also select, attend, and participate in over 40 BMM initiatives, such as Podcast, UttaRang, and others.Blue Card Yearly Membership Details:Eligibility:Membership is open to all people local to Pittsburgh & surrounding areas. Family (2 adult spouses + children under 18) $180Couple (2 adult spouses/partners) $145Individual $100Student $80Benefits:Members can attend Member exclusive programs at no cost.Members can attend additional programs at discounted prices.Annual membership is a cost saver compared to "pay as you go".Annual membership expires after 1 full calendar year.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Orange Card Membership Details (Pay as you Go):Eligibility:This membership is encouraged for new and returning members.Membership is open to all people local to Pittsburgh & surrounding areas. Family / Couple/ Individual $35Student $10Parents PolicyShort term / Individual program - They need to pay pay as you go fee.Long term / Regular attendee - Please buy couple/individual membership for them. Benefits:This is a unique opportunity to become a member with a low-cost option for new and returning members.Members can attend ALL programs at discounted prices. Membership expires on 31st December regardless of enrollment date.Kindly use following link to register yourself. Once registered you will be taken to payments page to make a paymentMembership Registration form - Click here to register