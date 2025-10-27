Marathi Mandal of Greater Pittsburgh , INC

Marathi Mandal of Greater Pittsburgh , INC

Marathi Mandal Of Greater Pittsburgh Inc Memberships 2026

Family Membership
$180

Valid until March 12, 2027

Spouse and children under 18

Couple
$145

Valid until March 12, 2027

Couple

Individual
$100

Valid until March 12, 2027

Single

Student ( ID Mandatory)
$80

Valid until March 12, 2027

Student - Single

PAY AS YOU GO
$35

Renews yearly on: January 1

Eligibility *****
New members AND Existing Orange card members
***************************
Pay as you go
Per program fee will be much higher if you choose Pay as you go and It expires on 31 Dec.
*****************

Ex. Per program charges may be approximately as follows, for families.
Sankrant - $60**
Gudhipadwa - $60**
Picnic - $60**
Diwali - $80**

Also we will be adding extra discount to blue card members for Movies / Professional Play / Shala activities and other programs.

So we encourage you to go for blue card membership. Even if you miss One / Two programs, it is still beneficial to you.

---------------------------------------

Student (ID Mandatory) - Pay as you go
$10

Valid until March 12, 2027

Student - Pay as you go

