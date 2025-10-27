Marathi Mandal Of Greater Pittsburgh Inc Memberships 2026

Eligibility *****

New members AND Existing Orange card members

***************************

Pay as you go

Per program fee will be much higher if you choose Pay as you go and It expires on 31 Dec.

*****************

Ex. Per program charges may be approximately as follows, for families.

Sankrant - $60**

Gudhipadwa - $60**

Picnic - $60**

Diwali - $80**



Also we will be adding extra discount to blue card members for Movies / Professional Play / Shala activities and other programs.



So we encourage you to go for blue card membership. Even if you miss One / Two programs, it is still beneficial to you.

---------------------------------------