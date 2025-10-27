Marathi Mandal Of Greater Pittsburgh Inc Memberships 2026

About the memberships
Valid until March 12, 2027
Spouse and children under 18
Valid until March 12, 2027
Couple
Valid until March 12, 2027
Single
Valid until March 12, 2027
Student - Single
Renews yearly on: January 1
Eligibility *****
New members AND Existing Orange card members
Pay as you go
Per program fee will be much higher if you choose Pay as you go and It expires on 31 Dec.
Ex. Per program charges may be approximately as follows, for families.
Sankrant - $60**
Gudhipadwa - $60**
Picnic - $60**
Diwali - $80**
Also we will be adding extra discount to blue card members for Movies / Professional Play / Shala activities and other programs.
So we encourage you to go for blue card membership. Even if you miss One / Two programs, it is still beneficial to you.
Valid until March 12, 2027
Student - Pay as you go
$
