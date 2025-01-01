Mavens Move
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Our mission
Mavens Move empowers women and youth through media, mentorship, and leadership initiatives. Our mission is to create opportunities, amplify voices, and build the next generation of leaders, fostering community and support for the underserved.
Events
Events
Event
MAVYS 2026 Early Access + VIP Experience
Aug 8, 3:00 - 7:00 PM CDT
7059 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60649, USA
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More ways to support us
Donation
The MAVYS 2026-An Afternoon of Celebration and Impact
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Our website
https://www.mavensmove.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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