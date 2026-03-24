The MAVYS Celebration and Fundraiser

About this event
Reserved seating for the MAVYS, an afternoon of recognition, celebration, and community impact.
Join us as we honor leaders, changemakers, and those who serve the underserved while supporting programs that empower women and youth through Mavens Move NFP.
✔ Reserved seating
✔ Full event access
✔ Opportunity to be part of a powerful community experience
Reserved seating for the MAVYS, an afternoon of recognition, celebration, and community impact.
Join us as we honor leaders, changemakers, and those who serve the underserved while supporting programs that empower women and youth through Mavens Move NFP.
✔ Reserved seating
✔ Full event access
✔ Opportunity to be part of a powerful community experience
Includes premium seating, early access entry, and an elevated guest experience.
VIP guests will enjoy:
✔ Priority seating
✔ Early entry access
✔ VIP check in experience
✔ Recognition as a VIP attendee
Designed for those who want a more exclusive and enhanced MAVYS experience.
Includes premium seating, early access entry, and an elevated guest experience.
VIP guests will enjoy:
✔ Priority seating
✔ Early entry access
✔ VIP check in experience
✔ Recognition as a VIP attendee
Designed for those who want a more exclusive and enhanced MAVYS experience.
For those who want to experience the MAVYS at a higher level while directly supporting its production and impact.
Founders Circle supporters receive:
✔ Priority seating placement
✔ Recognition during the event
✔ Name listed in the official event program
✔ Elevated visibility as a key supporter
✔ Alignment with a purpose driven community initiative
Limited availability
For those who want to experience the MAVYS at a higher level while directly supporting its production and impact.
Founders Circle supporters receive:
✔ Priority seating placement
✔ Recognition during the event
✔ Name listed in the official event program
✔ Elevated visibility as a key supporter
✔ Alignment with a purpose driven community initiative
Limited availability
For those who want to experience the MAVYS at a higher level while directly supporting its production and impact.
Founders Circle supporters receive:
✔ Priority seating placement
✔ Recognition during the event
✔ Name listed in the official event program
✔ Elevated visibility as a key supporter
✔ Alignment with a purpose driven community initiative
Limited availability
Experience the MAVYS as a group with premium placement and elevated visibility.
VIP Table Experience includes:
• Access to VIP Reception
• Reserved table seating for up to 10 guests
• Premium Priority table placement within the event space
• Early entry access for all guests at the table
• Recognition as a VIP Table supporter
• Ideal for businesses, organizations, and groups who want to attend together while being prominently positioned in the room.
Limited availability.
Experience the MAVYS as a group with premium placement and elevated visibility.
VIP Table Experience includes:
• Access to VIP Reception
• Reserved table seating for up to 10 guests
• Premium Priority table placement within the event space
• Early entry access for all guests at the table
• Recognition as a VIP Table supporter
• Ideal for businesses, organizations, and groups who want to attend together while being prominently positioned in the room.
Limited availability.
Experience the MAVYS as a group with reserved seating.
GA Table Experience includes:
• Reserved table seating for up to 10 guests
• General Admission table placement within the event space
• Ideal for businesses, organizations, and groups who want to attend together while being prominently positioned in the room.
Limited availability.
Experience the MAVYS as a group with reserved seating.
GA Table Experience includes:
• Reserved table seating for up to 10 guests
• General Admission table placement within the event space
• Ideal for businesses, organizations, and groups who want to attend together while being prominently positioned in the room.
Limited availability.
$
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