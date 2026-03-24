A dark purple banner with floral accents announces "The Mavys" fundraising celebration, detailing a date change from August 8, 2026, to January 9, 2027, with the theme "Flowers in Bloom."
Mavens Move

Hosted by

Mavens Move

About this event

The MAVYS Celebration and Fundraiser

7059 S South Shore Dr

Chicago, IL 60649, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$100
Available until Oct 31

Reserved seating for the MAVYS, an afternoon of recognition, celebration, and community impact.

Join us as we honor leaders, changemakers, and those who serve the underserved while supporting programs that empower women and youth through Mavens Move NFP.


✔ Reserved seating
✔ Full event access
✔ Opportunity to be part of a powerful community experience


General Admission
$120

Reserved seating for the MAVYS, an afternoon of recognition, celebration, and community impact.

Join us as we honor leaders, changemakers, and those who serve the underserved while supporting programs that empower women and youth through Mavens Move NFP.


✔ Reserved seating
✔ Full event access
✔ Opportunity to be part of a powerful community experience


Early Bird-VIP Experience
$135
Available until Oct 31

Includes premium seating, early access entry, and an elevated guest experience.

VIP guests will enjoy:

✔ Priority seating
✔ Early entry access
✔ VIP check in experience
✔ Recognition as a VIP attendee

Designed for those who want a more exclusive and enhanced MAVYS experience.


VIP Experience
$150

Includes premium seating, early access entry, and an elevated guest experience.

VIP guests will enjoy:

✔ Priority seating
✔ Early entry access
✔ VIP check in experience
✔ Recognition as a VIP attendee

Designed for those who want a more exclusive and enhanced MAVYS experience.


Founders Circle Support #1
$250

For those who want to experience the MAVYS at a higher level while directly supporting its production and impact.

Founders Circle supporters receive:

✔ Priority seating placement
✔ Recognition during the event
✔ Name listed in the official event program
✔ Elevated visibility as a key supporter
✔ Alignment with a purpose driven community initiative

Limited availability


Founders Circle Support #2
$500

For those who want to experience the MAVYS at a higher level while directly supporting its production and impact.

Founders Circle supporters receive:

✔ Priority seating placement
✔ Recognition during the event
✔ Name listed in the official event program
✔ Elevated visibility as a key supporter
✔ Alignment with a purpose driven community initiative

Limited availability


Founders Circle Support #3
$1,000

For those who want to experience the MAVYS at a higher level while directly supporting its production and impact.

Founders Circle supporters receive:

✔ Priority seating placement
✔ Recognition during the event
✔ Name listed in the official event program
✔ Elevated visibility as a key supporter
✔ Alignment with a purpose driven community initiative

Limited availability


Early Bird -VIP Table Experience (Seats 10)
$1,450
Available until Oct 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Experience the MAVYS as a group with premium placement and elevated visibility.

VIP Table Experience includes:

• Access to VIP Reception

• Reserved table seating for up to 10 guests
• Premium Priority table placement within the event space
• Early entry access for all guests at the table
• Recognition as a VIP Table supporter

• Ideal for businesses, organizations, and groups who want to attend together while being prominently positioned in the room.

Limited availability.


VIP Table Experience (Seats 10)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Experience the MAVYS as a group with premium placement and elevated visibility.

VIP Table Experience includes:

• Access to VIP Reception

• Reserved table seating for up to 10 guests
• Premium Priority table placement within the event space
• Early entry access for all guests at the table
• Recognition as a VIP Table supporter

• Ideal for businesses, organizations, and groups who want to attend together while being prominently positioned in the room.

Limited availability.


Early Bird-General Admission Table (Seats 10)
$1,000
Available until Oct 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Experience the MAVYS as a group with reserved seating.

GA Table Experience includes:


• Reserved table seating for up to 10 guests
• General Admission table placement within the event space

• Ideal for businesses, organizations, and groups who want to attend together while being prominently positioned in the room.

Limited availability.


General Admission Table (Seats 10)
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Experience the MAVYS as a group with reserved seating.

GA Table Experience includes:


• Reserved table seating for up to 10 guests
• General Admission table placement within the event space

• Ideal for businesses, organizations, and groups who want to attend together while being prominently positioned in the room.

Limited availability.


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