Michigan Downtown Association

Michigan Downtown Association

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Our mission

The Michigan Downtown Association champions vibrant downtowns by providing resources, advocacy, and education to enhance community engagement, economic vitality, and sustainable development across Michigan's urban centers.
Events
Events
AI & Downtowns- 3 part Webinar Series
Event
AI & Downtowns- 3 part Webinar Series
May 7 - May 21 | 3 dates & times
Webinar
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MDA Summer Workshop
Event
MDA Summer Workshop
Jun 3, 6:00 PM - Jun 4, 4:30 PM EDT
260 Dyckman Ave, South Haven, MI 49090, USA
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More ways to support us
Michigan Downtown Association's Memberships
Membership
Michigan Downtown Association's Memberships
(During the payment process, you will have an option to pay for the credit card processing fee or opt OUT of the fee.)The Michigan Downtown Association is a state-wide, non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing resources, education, advocacy, and networking opportunities for downtown organizations and stakeholders.Membership benefits include member-only resources, discounted event pricing, and a access to a statewide network of dedicated individuals and businesses. Together, we continue to strengthen Michigan Downtowns.Within the payment process, you will have the option to pay the credit card processing fee or opt out of the fee.
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Webinar Series 'Downtown Management Training Series'
Event
Webinar Series 'Downtown Management Training Series'
An 11-part webinar series dedicated to educating downtown managers and downtown management board of directors. The webinars are each sold separately.Demystifying DDAsUpdating a TIF PlanHow To Be an Effective Board MemberDDA Reporting RequirementsSocial Districts ***Downtown Management Basics***Meeting Management***Assessing***Planning***Public Policy***Zoning***Available for MiPDM credit. Each webinar is available on-demand. After payment is received, a link to the webinar will be sent to the registrant's email. The link may be viewed at your convenience and may be shared with members of your organization's team (staff, board of directors, volunteers). The link will not expire. YOU ONLY NEED TO REGISTER ONE PERSON FROM YOUR COMMUNITY. DO NOT ADD ADDITIONAL ATTENDEES' NAMES TO YOUR REGISTRATION. Member cost per webinar $45Non Member cost per webinar $65
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Excellence in Downtown Management Scholarship Award
Donation
Excellence in Downtown Management Scholarship Award
(During the payment process, you will have an option to pay for the credit card processing fee or opt OUT of the fee.)Your contribution to the Excellence in Downtown Management Scholarship Award helps cultivate the next generation of leaders for Michigan’s downtowns. This fund supports professionals and students who are committed to revitalizing and sustaining vibrant, welcoming commercial districts across the state.The Michigan Downtown Association (MDA) was founded in 1980 as a state-wide, non-profit organization and is a driving force in the interest and growth of downtowns and communities throughout Michigan. The MDA encourages the development, redevelopment and continuing improvement of Michigan communities and downtowns. Its members support economic development within the State of Michigan and include Downtown Development Authorities, cities, townships, businesses, individuals, and any downtown stakeholders.The MDA believes that Strong Michigan Downtowns begin with strong Downtown Organizational Managers. To that end, in 2020, the MDA launched its Professional Downtown Management Program (MiPDM). The Michigan Downtown Association created the program to provide training in fifteen essential knowledge areas for downtown professionals and to elevate the stature and value of Michigan downtown professionals. The program is rigorous and challenging to ensure that the result, a certificate of completion, means that the recipient has gained the necessary skills and experience to be considered a well-rounded expert in downtown management.To honor past downtown managers and advocates for strong downtown organizations and initiatives while assisting and strengthening current downtown directors, the MDA has created the ‘Excellence in Downtown Management Scholarship Award’. Awards will be granted to individuals on a yearly basis at the Annual Awards Ceremony held during the Michigan Downtown Association’s Annual Conference held in November.
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Our website

https://www.michigandowntowns.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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