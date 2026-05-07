Donation

Excellence in Downtown Management Scholarship Award

(During the payment process, you will have an option to pay for the credit card processing fee or opt OUT of the fee.)Your contribution to the Excellence in Downtown Management Scholarship Award helps cultivate the next generation of leaders for Michigan’s downtowns. This fund supports professionals and students who are committed to revitalizing and sustaining vibrant, welcoming commercial districts across the state.The Michigan Downtown Association (MDA) was founded in 1980 as a state-wide, non-profit organization and is a driving force in the interest and growth of downtowns and communities throughout Michigan. The MDA encourages the development, redevelopment and continuing improvement of Michigan communities and downtowns. Its members support economic development within the State of Michigan and include Downtown Development Authorities, cities, townships, businesses, individuals, and any downtown stakeholders.The MDA believes that Strong Michigan Downtowns begin with strong Downtown Organizational Managers. To that end, in 2020, the MDA launched its Professional Downtown Management Program (MiPDM). The Michigan Downtown Association created the program to provide training in fifteen essential knowledge areas for downtown professionals and to elevate the stature and value of Michigan downtown professionals. The program is rigorous and challenging to ensure that the result, a certificate of completion, means that the recipient has gained the necessary skills and experience to be considered a well-rounded expert in downtown management.To honor past downtown managers and advocates for strong downtown organizations and initiatives while assisting and strengthening current downtown directors, the MDA has created the ‘Excellence in Downtown Management Scholarship Award’. Awards will be granted to individuals on a yearly basis at the Annual Awards Ceremony held during the Michigan Downtown Association’s Annual Conference held in November.