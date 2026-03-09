Michigan Downtown Association's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until March 19, 2027
This category includes any downtown agency such as DDA, TIF, PSD, etc., along with cities, villages, and townships. The dues amount is based only on the overall DDA or downtown budget.
$1-$249,000
Valid until March 19, 2027
This category includes any downtown agency such as DDA, TIF, PSD, etc., along with cities, villages, and townships. The dues amount is based only on the
overall DDA or downtown budget.
Budget $250,000-$499,999
No expiration
This category includes any downtown agency such as DDA, TIF, PSD, etc., along with cities, villages, and townships. The dues amount is based only on the
overall DDA or downtown budget.
Budget $500,000 and greater
Valid until March 19, 2027
Business membership for one-year to the MDA. Receive listing on our website, weekly updates, and networking opportunities with over 200 Michigan municipalities and downtowns.
No expiration
This category includes any non-profit that is NOT associated with a public agency or municipality.
Valid until March 19, 2027
Individuals can help support strong Michigan downtowns.
Valid until March 19, 2027
This category is valid only for students currently enrolled in college or high school.
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