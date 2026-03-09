Michigan Downtown Association

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Michigan Downtown Association

About the memberships

Michigan Downtown Association's Memberships

Municipality or Public Agency $1-$249,000 downtown budget
$250

Valid until March 19, 2027

This category includes any downtown agency such as DDA, TIF, PSD, etc., along with cities, villages, and townships. The dues amount is based only on the overall DDA or downtown budget.

$1-$249,000


Municipality or Public Agency $250,000-$499,999
$400

Valid until March 19, 2027

This category includes any downtown agency such as DDA, TIF, PSD, etc., along with cities, villages, and townships. The dues amount is based only on the

overall DDA or downtown budget.

Budget $250,000-$499,999


Municipality or Public Agency, $500,000-
$650

No expiration

This category includes any downtown agency such as DDA, TIF, PSD, etc., along with cities, villages, and townships. The dues amount is based only on the

overall DDA or downtown budget.

Budget $500,000 and greater

Business Membership
$400

Valid until March 19, 2027

Business membership for one-year to the MDA. Receive listing on our website, weekly updates, and networking opportunities with over 200 Michigan municipalities and downtowns.

Non-Profit
$200

No expiration

This category includes any non-profit that is NOT associated with a public agency or municipality.

Individual (Non-business)
$150

Valid until March 19, 2027

Individuals can help support strong Michigan downtowns.

Student
$100

Valid until March 19, 2027

This category is valid only for students currently enrolled in college or high school.

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