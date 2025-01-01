Michigan Potato Industry Commission

Michigan Potato Industry Commission

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Our mission

The Michigan Potato Industry Commission promotes the growth and sustainability of Michigan's potato industry through research, education, and advocacy, ensuring the success of growers and the advancement of agricultural practices.
Events
Events
Clay Shoot Fundraiser Registration
Event
Clay Shoot Fundraiser Registration
Jun 17, 8:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
12081 3 Mile Rd, Evart, MI 49631, USA
Get your tickets
Clay Shoot Sponsorship
Event
Clay Shoot Sponsorship
Jun 17, 8:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
12081 3 Mile Rd, Evart, MI 49631, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.mipotato.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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