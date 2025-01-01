Michigan Potato Industry Commission
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Our mission
The Michigan Potato Industry Commission promotes the growth and sustainability of Michigan's potato industry through research, education, and advocacy, ensuring the success of growers and the advancement of agricultural practices.
Events
Events
Event
Clay Shoot Fundraiser Registration
Jun 17, 8:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
12081 3 Mile Rd, Evart, MI 49631, USA
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Event
Clay Shoot Sponsorship
Jun 17, 8:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
12081 3 Mile Rd, Evart, MI 49631, USA
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Our website
https://www.mipotato.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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