Michigan Potato Industry Commission
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Michigan Potato Industry Commission

Hosted by

Michigan Potato Industry Commission

About this event

Sales closed

Clay Shoot Sponsorship

12081 3 Mile Rd

Evart, MI 49631, USA

Platinum Level Sponsorship
$2,000

Includes:


Sponsor Spotlight in the PGMI newsletter about their company.


Company Name/Logo placed on MI Potato Legacy Fund website as an event sponsor.


Company Name/Logo on a sign at the venue


Company Name/Logo on a sponsorship banner.


Includes 4 free registrations for the event.

Gold Level Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes:


Company Name/Logo placed on MI Potato Legacy Fund website as an event sponsor.


Company Name/Logo on a sign at the venue.


Company Name/Logo on a sponsorship banner.


Includes 3 free registrations for the event.

Silver Level Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes:


Company Name/Logo on a sign at the venue.


Company Name/Logo on a sponsorship. banner


Includes 2 free registrations for the event.

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$500

Includes:


Company Name/Logo on a sponsorship banner.


Includes 1 free registration for the event.

Registration Sponsor
$500

A sign with your Company Name/Logo at Registration highlighting your sponsorship.

Morning Refreshment Sponsor
$500

A sign with your Company Name/Logo at Morning Refreshments highlighting your sponsorship

Lunch Sponsor
$750

A banner with your Company Name/Logo at Lunch area highlighting your sponsorship.

Beverage Sponsor
$200

A sign with your Company Name/Logo at Beverage area highlighting your sponsorship. You can supply cups with your company name or logo. If you don't supply, we can supply generic disposal cups selected at our discretion.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$750

A sign on each golf cart with your Company Name/Logo highlighting your sponsorship.

Shooting Station Sponsor
$250

A sign with your Company Name/Logo at 1 Shooting Station highlighting your sponsorship.

Lunch Only Ticket
$50

Not interested in shooting but want to participate? Purchase a Lunch Only ticket to enjoy a meal with the crew.

Additional Donation
Pay what you can

Donate additional funds to support the Michigan Potato Legacy Fund.

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