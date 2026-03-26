Clay Shoot Sponsorship

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About this event
Includes:
Sponsor Spotlight in the PGMI newsletter about their company.
Company Name/Logo placed on MI Potato Legacy Fund website as an event sponsor.
Company Name/Logo on a sign at the venue
Company Name/Logo on a sponsorship banner.
Includes 4 free registrations for the event.
Includes:
Company Name/Logo placed on MI Potato Legacy Fund website as an event sponsor.
Company Name/Logo on a sign at the venue.
Company Name/Logo on a sponsorship banner.
Includes 3 free registrations for the event.
Includes:
Company Name/Logo on a sign at the venue.
Company Name/Logo on a sponsorship. banner
Includes 2 free registrations for the event.
Includes:
Company Name/Logo on a sponsorship banner.
Includes 1 free registration for the event.
A sign with your Company Name/Logo at Registration highlighting your sponsorship.
A sign with your Company Name/Logo at Morning Refreshments highlighting your sponsorship
A banner with your Company Name/Logo at Lunch area highlighting your sponsorship.
A sign with your Company Name/Logo at Beverage area highlighting your sponsorship. You can supply cups with your company name or logo. If you don't supply, we can supply generic disposal cups selected at our discretion.
A sign on each golf cart with your Company Name/Logo highlighting your sponsorship.
A sign with your Company Name/Logo at 1 Shooting Station highlighting your sponsorship.
Not interested in shooting but want to participate? Purchase a Lunch Only ticket to enjoy a meal with the crew.
Donate additional funds to support the Michigan Potato Legacy Fund.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!