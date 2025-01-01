Minority Freedom Community Fund

Donation

Summer Discovery @ Aya House

Summer Discovery @ Aya House is a FREE, 6-week summer learning program operated by MFCF at our headquarters in Detroit. The program is made possible through generous support from the United Way for Southeastern Michigan. We will serve 100 rising 8th–10th grade students from Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties ages 13 & up.Students receive:• 3+ hours of daily English Language Arts and Math instruction taught by Certified and qualified educators• Financial empowerment curriculum designed by industry experts• Enrichment Fridays and field trip experiences• Daily meals and snacks• Exposure to Detroit’s nonprofit, entrepreneurial, and civic leaders• Transportation supportThis program is provided at no cost to families.Fridays are dedicated to enrichment and experiential learning. Students will engage in:• Walking tours of Detroit’s civic and entrepreneurial ecosystem• Technology and digital media workshops• Wellness and athletic leadership clinics• Creative arts, fashion, beauty, photography, and entrepreneurship labs• Guest speakers and community leaders Aya House is home to a membership community of Detroit nonprofit leaders who provide exposure and mentorship that traditional summer programs cannot replicate.Every contribution strengthens community resilience and expands access to financial and educational resources. Together, we’re building sustainable paths toward self‑sufficiency—one summer, one household, one block at a time. Power Summer Discovery @ Aya House with your in-kind & financial contributions.Introducing Youth Cents: Identity, Money & the FutureYouth Cents is MFCF’s proprietary financial literacy curriculum piloting in Detroit at Summer Discovery @ Aya House. Unlike traditional financial education, Youth Cents integrates:• Budgeting and saving• Credit and entrepreneurship• Identity and media influence• Decision-making and long-term planning• Financial independence and safety Students explore how money connects to freedom, transportation, education, housing, and opportunity. This curriculum, designed by industry experts, will launch in Detroit and expand nationally.About Summer DiscoverySummer Discovery is fiscally sponsored by the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and made possible through funding from Ballmer Group. The program allows Rising K – Rising 10th grade students to attend free high-quality education programs during the summer. Summer learning loss disproportionately affects children from low-income families, who may lack access to educational resources and enrichment opportunities during the break. Summer Discovery directly addresses this issue by offering robust academic and enrichment activities that keep students engaged and learning throughout the summer. By blending hands-on projects, creative exploration and social-emotional learning, the program helps children retain and build on the skills they have learned during the school year. Learn more at www.summerdiscoverymi.org.