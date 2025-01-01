Mission TNR
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Mission TNR

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Mission TNR

Our mission

Mission TNR is dedicated to improving the lives of community cats through Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR). We provide spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and medical care to reduce overpopulation and suffering, fostering healthier, safer feline communities.
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Shop on a Mission
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Shop on a Mission
Shop With Purpose. Save Lives.Every purchase from this nonprofit shop directly supports our Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) mission to humanely reduce community cat populations and improve the lives of feral and stray cats. Proceeds fund spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, medical care, and colony support—helping prevent suffering while creating healthier, more stable communities for both cats and people.When you shop with us, you’re doing more than buying a product—you’re making a tangible impact. Each item represents compassion in action and helps us continue lifesaving, humane solutions for cats who need it most.Thank you for standing with us and being part of the TNR solution.Jennifer SquyersFounder/CEOMission TNR
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Contact information

[email protected]
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