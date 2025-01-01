Mission TNR

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Shop on a Mission

Shop With Purpose. Save Lives.Every purchase from this nonprofit shop directly supports our Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) mission to humanely reduce community cat populations and improve the lives of feral and stray cats. Proceeds fund spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, medical care, and colony support—helping prevent suffering while creating healthier, more stable communities for both cats and people.When you shop with us, you’re doing more than buying a product—you’re making a tangible impact. Each item represents compassion in action and helps us continue lifesaving, humane solutions for cats who need it most.Thank you for standing with us and being part of the TNR solution.Jennifer SquyersFounder/CEOMission TNR