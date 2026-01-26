Shop on a Mission

These lightweight harnesses are perfect for outdoor exploration, crafted from soft cotton fabric adorned with clovers and paw prints, perfect for your lucky rescue. With durable hook and loop closures and a reinforced D-ring, this harness will fit most adult cats comfortably.





It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!





Looking for something specific? (size, fabric, print, etc.)

Message me and tell me all about it. I will do my best to accommodate!