Shop on a Mission

Rescued & Lucky Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are perfect for outdoor exploration, crafted from soft cotton fabric adorned with clovers and paw prints, perfect for your lucky rescue. With durable hook and loop closures and a reinforced D-ring, this harness will fit most adult cats comfortably.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Clover Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are perfect for outdoor exploration, crafted from soft cotton fabric adorned with a clover pattern, perfect for your lucky fur baby. With durable hook and loop closures and a reinforced D-ring, this harness will fit most adult cats comfortably.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Valentine Hearts Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are perfect for outdoor exploration, crafted from soft cotton fabric adorned with a red and pink heart pattern, perfect for your furry little Valentine. With durable hook and loop closures and a reinforced D-ring, this harness will fit most adult cats comfortably.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Polka Dot (Black) Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring orange dots on black. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Polka Dot (Orange) Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring black dots on orange. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Autumn Leaves Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring beautiful, realistic autumn leaves. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Fall Leaves Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring playful vines of fall leaves. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Spider Web Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring white spider webs on black. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Boo! Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring cute ghosts and text in playful Halloween colors. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Godric House Crest Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring red stripes and the house crest inspired by the Godric House. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Rowena House Crest Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring blue stripes and the house crest inspired by the Rowena House. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Helga House Crest Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring yellow stripes and the house crest inspired by the Helga House. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Salazar House Crest Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring green stripes and the house crest inspired by the Salazar House. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Skulls Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring skulls & webs adorned with fall florals. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Christmas Tree Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring realistic evergreen and Christmas lights. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Red Plaid Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring a red, green, and black tartan pattern. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Holly Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring green holly leaves with red berries. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Poinsettia Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring red poinsettia flowers. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Plaid Flannel Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft flannel fabric featuring a red, green, white, and black tartan pattern. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Snowflake Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring delicate white snowflakes on green. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Safety Green Cat Harness
These reversible, medium-weight harnesses are made from soft flannel and cotton fabric featuring neon yellow on one side and neon paw prints on the other. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Pink Plaid Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft flannel and cotton fabric featuring a pink, white, and black tartan pattern. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Elf Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring playful elves on white. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


USA Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring patriotic fireworks and red, white, blue pattern. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Christmas Star Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring red, green, and silver stars on white. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Christmas Letter Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring red, green, and white florals with cursive writing. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Santa Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring cute, jolly Santas on white. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Easter Plaid Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring a pink, green, blue, purple, yellow, and white tartan pattern. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Spring Floral Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring bold pink, red, blue, and purple florals. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Easter Egg Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring pink, blue, green, yellow, purple, and teal Easter eggs with white abstract shapes. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Tie Dye Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring purple, blue, green, yellow, red, and orange swirls. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


AT Space Ship Cat Harness
These reversible lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring a white space ship based on the AT-AT. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Falcon Space Ship Cat Harness
These reversible lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring a white space ship based on the Millennium Falcon. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Fighter Space Ship Cat Harness
These reversible lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring a white space ship based on the Tie Fighter. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Paw Print Cat Harness
These reversible lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring neon pawprints on black. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Día de los Muertos (Black) Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring beautiful skulls and florals on black. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


St. Patty Plaid Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring a green, yellow, and black tartan pattern. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Daisy Cat Harness
These reversible, lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring precious white daisies on a dotted red background. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Peace Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring peace hands on a patriotic red and blue background. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


OU Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring OU Oklahoma Sooners symbols on crimson. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Maroon Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring Texas A&M symbols on maroon. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Burnt Orange Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring UT symbols on burnt orange. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Plaid Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring a red, white, and black tartan pattern. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Watermelon (White) Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring a pattern of watermelon slices on white. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Watermelon (Black) Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring a pattern of watermelon slices on black. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


Peppers Cat Harness
These lightweight harnesses are made from soft cotton fabric featuring realistic green and red peppers on black. With easy hook and loop closures, this harness fits most adult cats comfortably and securely. The reinforced D-ring adds extra strength, ensuring your cat's safety during adventures.


It not only keeps your kitty secure during walks but also makes a thoughtful cat lady gift. Plus, every sale helps provide care for community cats, making your choice a meaningful one. Thank you for your support!


