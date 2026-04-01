The Missouri Whitewater Association promotes and supports the sport of whitewater paddling through education, advocacy, and community engagement, fostering a love for the outdoors and ensuring the preservation of waterways for future generations.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Whitewater Kayak Raffle - Pyranha Firecracker
Apr 1, 4:00 PM - Apr 26, 6:00 PM CDT
Raffle
MR340 Registration- Nearly 60 Years of Rapids meets 340 Miles of Resolve.
Feb 21, 4:00 PM - Mar 29, 5:00 PM CDT
Raffle
Still 630 Distillery, Bottle of Missouri Bourbon & Private Tour for 10