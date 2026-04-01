Missouri Whitewater Association
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Missouri Whitewater Association

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Missouri Whitewater Association

Our mission

The Missouri Whitewater Association promotes and supports the sport of whitewater paddling through education, advocacy, and community engagement, fostering a love for the outdoors and ensuring the preservation of waterways for future generations.
Past events
Past events
Whitewater Kayak Raffle - Pyranha Firecracker
Raffle
Whitewater Kayak Raffle - Pyranha Firecracker
Apr 1, 4:00 PM - Apr 26, 6:00 PM CDT
MR340 Registration- Nearly 60 Years of Rapids meets 340 Miles of Resolve.
Raffle
MR340 Registration- Nearly 60 Years of Rapids meets 340 Miles of Resolve.
Feb 21, 4:00 PM - Mar 29, 5:00 PM CDT
Still 630 Distillery, Bottle of Missouri Bourbon & Private Tour for 10
Raffle
Still 630 Distillery, Bottle of Missouri Bourbon & Private Tour for 10
Feb 21, 2:00 PM - Mar 29, 5:00 PM CDT
Choose Your Boat! Pyranha Kayak Raffle- 59th Annual Missouri Whitewater Championship
Raffle
Choose Your Boat! Pyranha Kayak Raffle- 59th Annual Missouri Whitewater Championship
Feb 1, 4:00 PM - Mar 28, 3:00 PM CDT
Whitewater Kayak Raffle-Machno
Raffle
Whitewater Kayak Raffle-Machno
Feb 1, 7:44 AM - Mar 15, 8:00 AM CDT
Whitewater Kayak Raffle-Ozone
Raffle
Whitewater Kayak Raffle-Ozone
Feb 1, 7:44 AM - Mar 15, 8:00 AM CDT
Raffle
Guess the Gauge! MWA Championships 2024
Feb 29, 2:07 PM - Mar 8, 4:00 PM CST
Guess the Gauge- when will the Saint run again?
Raffle
Guess the Gauge- when will the Saint run again?
Dec 16, 10:00 AM - Feb 28, 10:00 AM CST

Our website

https://missouriwhitewater.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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