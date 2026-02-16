Still 630 Distillery, Bottle of Missouri Bourbon & Private Tour for 10

🥃 Still 630 Private Tour & Tasting Raffle

Win an unforgettable experience at Still 630 Distillery — a private guided tour and tasting for up to 10 guests, plus a bottle of their handcrafted Missouri Bourbon to take home. Your group will step inside one of St. Louis’ pioneering craft distilleries for an in-depth look at their grain-to-glass process, learn the story behind the name “630,” and sample a curated lineup of their award-winning spirits.

It’s an intimate, behind-the-scenes experience led by the people who make the whiskey—perfect for a celebration, team outing, or just an excuse to gather your favorite crew and raise a glass.

Grab your raffle tickets and toast the river in true Missouri style.