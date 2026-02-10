Moms Club
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Moms Club

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Moms Club

Our mission

MOMS Club supports moms and families by organizing community events and service projects to provide joyful experiences for children in our community.

Past events
Past events
Moms Club's Easter Raffle 2026
Raffle
Moms Club's Easter Raffle 2026
Feb 10, 9:00 AM - Mar 28, 12:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
Lawrenceburg Moms Club's Memberships
Membership
Lawrenceburg Moms Club's Memberships
Join the Lawrenceburg Moms Club to connect with local moms, share real stories, and find steady support in every stage of motherhood. ❤️Your membership helps keep our playdates, meet‑ups, and workshops going, and opens doors to our online group for everyday questions and encouragement. 😊
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MOMS Club's Newsletter Sponsorship
Membership
MOMS Club's Newsletter Sponsorship
A brighter future begins when we come together with compassion and purpose. Your contribution helps us fund our service projects, and local operating costs, allowing us to continue strengthening the family network in our community.The Lawrenceburg MOMS Club is a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting mothers and families right here in Dearborn and Ohio counties. We provide activities, friendship, and community service opportunities to enrich the lives of local moms and their children.The Opportunity: Connect with Local FamiliesWe publish a monthly digital newsletter that goes directly to our local membership base—a highly engaged audience of mothers and primary decision-makers in the Dearborn and Ohio county areas.We’re offering local businesses like yours a fantastic opportunity to gain visibility and demonstrate community support by purchasing a sponsorship space in this newsletter. It’s a direct way to connect your business with the local families we serve.Sponsorship Options:We've designed simple, affordable sponsorship tiers for local partners:Monthly Sponsorship: $10 per monthSix-Month Sponsorship: $50 (Save $10 when you commit to six months!)Your contribution helps us fund our service projects and local operating costs, allowing us to continue strengthening the family network in our community.Thank you for considering partnering with the Lawrenceburg MOMS Club and supporting local families.
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RENEWING Lawrenceburg MOMS Club's Memberships
Membership
RENEWING Lawrenceburg MOMS Club's Memberships
Renew your Lawrenceburg MOMS Club membership to stay connected with local moms, playdates, and community projects that brighten kids’ lives. 🌈Your renewal helps us keep hosting events and fundraisers that bring joy to children.Thank you for being part of a group that shows up for local families, together.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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