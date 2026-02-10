Membership

MOMS Club's Newsletter Sponsorship

A brighter future begins when we come together with compassion and purpose. Your contribution helps us fund our service projects, and local operating costs, allowing us to continue strengthening the family network in our community.The Lawrenceburg MOMS Club is a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting mothers and families right here in Dearborn and Ohio counties. We provide activities, friendship, and community service opportunities to enrich the lives of local moms and their children.The Opportunity: Connect with Local FamiliesWe publish a monthly digital newsletter that goes directly to our local membership base—a highly engaged audience of mothers and primary decision-makers in the Dearborn and Ohio county areas.We’re offering local businesses like yours a fantastic opportunity to gain visibility and demonstrate community support by purchasing a sponsorship space in this newsletter. It’s a direct way to connect your business with the local families we serve.Sponsorship Options:We've designed simple, affordable sponsorship tiers for local partners:Monthly Sponsorship: $10 per monthSix-Month Sponsorship: $50 (Save $10 when you commit to six months!)Your contribution helps us fund our service projects and local operating costs, allowing us to continue strengthening the family network in our community.Thank you for considering partnering with the Lawrenceburg MOMS Club and supporting local families.