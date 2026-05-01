Moms Club

Offered by

Moms Club

About the memberships

RENEWING Lawrenceburg MOMS Club's Memberships

Membership Paying via Zeffy
$25

Valid until June 13, 2027

Please select this option if you would like to pay online via this form. There is no fee!

Membership Paying in Cash
Free

Valid until June 13, 2027

Please select this option if you will be paying in cash at an event.

Membership Paying by Mail
Free

Valid until June 13, 2027

Please select this option if you will be mailing a check to our treasurer.


MOMS Club of Lawrenceburg 

C/O Nichole Kuhn

768 Greentree rd

Lawrenceburg , IN 47025

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!