Membership

Monterey Bay Salmon & Trout Project Membership

A quick note from the Board Chair!Thank you for your consistent support of MBSTP through the years. As the new Board Chair for Monterey Bay Salmon & Trout I’m making it my mission to re-engage all supporters of our efforts to help support anadromous fish within our bay! We can do more with your support! Renew your membership today and help support a great cause. Here’s what we’re working on for 2026!-Chinook Wharf Release 320,000 fish to enhance our local ocean fisheries community.- Coho Genetic Broodstock Releases 30,000+ smolts released to local watersheds to prevent extinction.-Steelhead Juvenile Rescues, PIT Tag Array Monitoring and Adult Trapping with Genetic Monitoring-River Cleanups and Habitat Restoration within the Monterey Bay AreaThank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Semi Annual Membership Meetings so you know what is going on with our programs!Thank you!Jeremy