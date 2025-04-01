Monterey Bay Salmon & Trout Project

Monterey Bay Salmon & Trout Project

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Our mission

The Monterey Bay Salmon & Trout Project is dedicated to restoring and preserving salmon and trout populations in the Monterey Bay area, enhancing aquatic ecosystems, and engaging the community in conservation efforts for sustainable fisheries.
Events
Events
MBSTP 50th Anniversary Banquet
Event
MBSTP 50th Anniversary Banquet
Aug 1, 5:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
2601 E Lake Ave, Watsonville, CA 95076, USA
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More ways to support us
Monterey Bay Salmon & Trout Project Membership
Membership
Monterey Bay Salmon & Trout Project Membership
A quick note from the Board Chair!Thank you for your consistent support of MBSTP through the years. As the new Board Chair for Monterey Bay Salmon & Trout I’m making it my mission to re-engage all supporters of our efforts to help support anadromous fish within our bay! We can do more with your support! Renew your membership today and help support a great cause. Here’s what we’re working on for 2026!-Chinook Wharf Release 320,000 fish to enhance our local ocean fisheries community.- Coho Genetic Broodstock Releases 30,000+ smolts released to local watersheds to prevent extinction.-Steelhead Juvenile Rescues, PIT Tag Array Monitoring and Adult Trapping with Genetic Monitoring-River Cleanups and Habitat Restoration within the Monterey Bay AreaThank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Semi Annual Membership Meetings so you know what is going on with our programs!Thank you!Jeremy
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Monterey Bay Salmon & Trout Project Membership 2026
Membership
Monterey Bay Salmon & Trout Project Membership 2026
View membership

Our website

https://www.mbstp.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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