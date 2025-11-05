Monterey Bay Salmon & Trout Project

Hosted by

Monterey Bay Salmon & Trout Project

About this event

MBSTP 50th Anniversary Banquet

2601 E Lake Ave

Watsonville, CA 95076, USA

General Admission
$100

Includes general entry & meal ticket for one adult (age 16+)

Tyee Club - Premium Admission
$150

Includes entry & meal ticket for one adult (age 16+) PLUS 20 general raffle tickets and a specially-designed event T-shirt

Banquet table
$750

Show your support for MBSTP by reserving a full table for you and your fellow members & family! Includes eight (8) entry/meal tickets, PLUS 25 Raffle tickets!

Banquet Table: Smolt package
$1,200

Entry, seating, and meal tickets for eight individuals, PLUS an event T-shirt AND 30 Raffle tickets for each person (a total of 240 raffle tickets!)

Banquet Table: Adult package
$1,500

Entry, seating, and meal tickets for eight individuals, PLUS an event T-shirt, MBSTP hoodie AND 30 Raffle tickets for each person (a total of 240 raffle tickets!).

Raffle tickets (20)
$15

20 General raffle tickets- redeemable on day of event.

YOUTH - General Entry
$40

Includes general entry & meal ticket for kids under age 16.

Add a donation for Monterey Bay Salmon & Trout Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!