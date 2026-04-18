Montessori Learning Community Of Asheville Inc

Donation

MLC – Annual Giving

For nearly 45 years, Montessori Learning Community of Asheville has nurtured children’s independence, curiosity, and connection to community.Tuition sustains our daily operations — but it does not fully fund the level of excellence, enrichment, and long-term sustainability we strive to provide. Philanthropy bridges that gap.Your gift supports:• Beautiful, purposefully prepared Montessori environments• Enrichment programs in music, language, art, and outdoor education• Professional development for our teachers• Campus improvements and safety enhancements• Our Relocation Campaign and long-term sustainabilityGiving Levels🌱 Seed & Sprout Circle- $299 and belowSupporting classroom materials, enrichment supplies, and the daily work of childhood.🌿 Independence Circle- $300 – $599Rooted in Montessori’s belief in fostering independence, these gifts help children grow in confidence within prepared environments.🏞 Blue Ridge Circle- $600 – $999Grounded in our mountain home, this level reflects steady support that strengthens classrooms and community.📚 Guide Circle-$1,000 – $1,980Named in honor of our Montessori guides, these gifts invest in teacher development, leadership, and program excellence.⭐ Club 1981- $1,981In honor of the year MLC first opened its doors, Club 1981 celebrates our legacy while investing in our future.🏡 Prepared Environment Circle- $1,982 – $4,999Supporting the intentional spaces where children explore, discover, and thrive.🌊 French Broad Circle- $5,000 – $9,999Like the river that runs through Asheville, these leadership gifts carry our mission forward and sustain long-term growth.🌄 Mountain Legacy Circle- $10,000+Transformational support that ensures Montessori Learning Community of Asheville continues to serve children and families for generations to come.We invite every family, alum, friend, and community partner to participate at a level that feels meaningful to them.Every gift strengthens our community.