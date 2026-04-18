Montessori Learning Community Of Asheville Inc
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Montessori Learning Community Of Asheville Inc

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Montessori Learning Community Of Asheville Inc

Our mission

Montessori Learning Community of Asheville fosters holistic child development through an engaging educational environment that promotes independence and a love of learning, empowering children and families to thrive together.
Past events
Past events
MLC Fun Run & Community Block Party
Event
MLC Fun Run & Community Block Party
Apr 18, 8:30 - 1:00 PM EDT
50 Bell Rd, Asheville, NC 28805, USA
Montessori Learning Community Of Asheville Inc's Second Chance Auction
Auction
Montessori Learning Community Of Asheville Inc's Second Chance Auction
Dec 13, 8:00 PM EST
1 School Rd, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Seasons of Community: Festival of Lights
Event
Seasons of Community: Festival of Lights
Dec 11, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EST
49 Broadway St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
MLC Winter Gala Silent Auction
Auction
MLC Winter Gala Silent Auction
Dec 11, 7:55 PM EST
49 Broadway St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
More ways to support us
MLC – Annual Giving
Donation
MLC – Annual Giving
For nearly 45 years, Montessori Learning Community of Asheville has nurtured children’s independence, curiosity, and connection to community.Tuition sustains our daily operations — but it does not fully fund the level of excellence, enrichment, and long-term sustainability we strive to provide. Philanthropy bridges that gap.Your gift supports:• Beautiful, purposefully prepared Montessori environments• Enrichment programs in music, language, art, and outdoor education• Professional development for our teachers• Campus improvements and safety enhancements• Our Relocation Campaign and long-term sustainabilityGiving Levels🌱 Seed & Sprout Circle- $299 and belowSupporting classroom materials, enrichment supplies, and the daily work of childhood.🌿 Independence Circle- $300 – $599Rooted in Montessori’s belief in fostering independence, these gifts help children grow in confidence within prepared environments.🏞 Blue Ridge Circle- $600 – $999Grounded in our mountain home, this level reflects steady support that strengthens classrooms and community.📚 Guide Circle-$1,000 – $1,980Named in honor of our Montessori guides, these gifts invest in teacher development, leadership, and program excellence.⭐ Club 1981- $1,981In honor of the year MLC first opened its doors, Club 1981 celebrates our legacy while investing in our future.🏡 Prepared Environment Circle- $1,982 – $4,999Supporting the intentional spaces where children explore, discover, and thrive.🌊 French Broad Circle- $5,000 – $9,999Like the river that runs through Asheville, these leadership gifts carry our mission forward and sustain long-term growth.🌄 Mountain Legacy Circle- $10,000+Transformational support that ensures Montessori Learning Community of Asheville continues to serve children and families for generations to come.We invite every family, alum, friend, and community partner to participate at a level that feels meaningful to them.Every gift strengthens our community.
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Sponsor Page: Run It Back to 1981
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Sponsor Page: Run It Back to 1981
Bring the ‘80s vibes and support Montessori learning. 🏃‍♂️📼Montessori Learning Community of Asheville invites you to partner with us for Run It Back to 1981, our community fun run and block party celebrating MLC’s founding year.This joyful event brings together families, friends, and community members for a morning of movement, connection, and celebration — while raising funds to support MLC’s students and programming.Your sponsorship helps offset event costs and directly supports our mission of providing high-quality Montessori education in Asheville.Thank you for considering a partnership with us!
Learn more
MLC Merch Shop
Shop
MLC Merch Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Montessori Learning Community
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Our website

https://www.mlcasheville.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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