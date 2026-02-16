MLC Fun Run & Community Block Party

About this event
Includes entry to one children’s race (Field Loop or 5 & Under Mad Dash) and block party access for the child.
Our best value for families! Includes:
• Up to 2 Kids Race Entries
• Toddler Crawl participation (if applicable)
• Block Party entry for up to 4 people total
All block party activities included. No activity tickets required.
Includes access to all block party activities.
Children under 2 are free.
$
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