Montessori Learning Community Of Asheville Inc

Hosted by

Montessori Learning Community Of Asheville Inc

About this event

MLC Fun Run & Community Block Party

50 Bell Rd

Asheville, NC 28805, USA

🧒 Kids Fun Run Entry
$15

Includes entry to one children’s race (Field Loop or 5 & Under Mad Dash) and block party access for the child.

🎉 Family Fun Bundle
$45

Our best value for families! Includes:


• Up to 2 Kids Race Entries
• Toddler Crawl participation (if applicable)
• Block Party entry for up to 4 people total


All block party activities included. No activity tickets required.

🎈 Block Party Entry Only
$5

Includes access to all block party activities.


Children under 2 are free.

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