Event

MSP Spring Gala 2026 Sponsorships – In Full Bloom

Support the Montessori School of Peoria’s Spring Gala, In Full Bloom. Sponsorships help fund our scholarship program and expand access to Montessori education for children ages 3–14.At MSP, we recognize the inherent worth and uniqueness of every child and cultivate an environment for the development of their fullest potential. Your support directly helps us continue this work.We are grateful for your partnership in making this event—and this mission—possible.