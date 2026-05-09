Montessori School Of Peoria

Montessori School Of Peoria

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Our mission

Montessori School of Peoria fosters a nurturing environment where children explore and learn through hands-on experiences, promoting independence, curiosity, and a lifelong love of learning. We empower students to reach their full potential.
Past events
Past events
MSP Spring Gala 2026 In Full Bloom
Event
MSP Spring Gala 2026 In Full Bloom
May 9, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
703 Mariners Way, East Peoria, IL 61611, USA
MSP Present's Shakespeare's The Tempest
Event
MSP Present's Shakespeare's The Tempest
Apr 24 - Apr 24 | 2 dates & times
4906 N Prospect Rd, Peoria Heights, IL 61616, USA
More ways to support us
MSP Spring Gala 2026 Sponsorships – In Full Bloom
Event
MSP Spring Gala 2026 Sponsorships – In Full Bloom
Support the Montessori School of Peoria’s Spring Gala, In Full Bloom. Sponsorships help fund our scholarship program and expand access to Montessori education for children ages 3–14.At MSP, we recognize the inherent worth and uniqueness of every child and cultivate an environment for the development of their fullest potential. Your support directly helps us continue this work.We are grateful for your partnership in making this event—and this mission—possible.
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Our website

https://www.peoriamontessori.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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