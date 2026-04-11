Montessori School Of Peoria

Hosted by

Montessori School Of Peoria

About this event

MSP Spring Gala 2026 Sponsorships – In Full Bloom

🌱 Seed Sponsor
$250

Recognition in the event program, on event signage, and in a thank-you post to our community.

🌿 Sprout Sponsor
$500

All Seed Sponsor recognition, plus acknowledgment during the event and inclusion on our event webpage.

🌳 Canopy Sponsor
$1,000

All Sprout Sponsor recognition, plus two tickets to attend the evening and recognition in the event program.

🌸 Bloom Sponsor
$2,500

All Canopy Sponsor recognition, plus four tickets (half-table seating) and recognition in pre-event communications.

🌼 In Full Bloom Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Prominent recognition throughout the event, a full table (8 tickets), and acknowledgment during the program and in post-event communications.

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