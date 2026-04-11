MSP Spring Gala 2026 Sponsorships – In Full Bloom

About this event
Recognition in the event program, on event signage, and in a thank-you post to our community.
All Seed Sponsor recognition, plus acknowledgment during the event and inclusion on our event webpage.
All Sprout Sponsor recognition, plus two tickets to attend the evening and recognition in the event program.
All Canopy Sponsor recognition, plus four tickets (half-table seating) and recognition in pre-event communications.
Prominent recognition throughout the event, a full table (8 tickets), and acknowledgment during the program and in post-event communications.
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