Montgomery Center For The Arts, Inc.

Montgomery Center For The Arts, Inc.

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Our mission

Montgomery Center for the Arts fosters creativity and community engagement through art education, exhibitions, and events, enriching lives and promoting appreciation for the arts in Vermont.
More ways to support us
MCA Annual Sponsorship
Membership
MCA Annual Sponsorship
SPONSORSHIP LEVELSBenefactorprovides financial support for building efficiency upgrades to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of our patrons.provides the financial support needed to pilot new events and programs. Advocate helps pay for event marketing efforts including printing of flyers and posters.helps pay special fees including event licensing and certifications.provides art supplies such as paints, brushes, craft paper and canvases for programs and events.provides refreshments for event receptions and special gatherings.offers financial support for unexpected maintenance issues that may arise due to the age of the building.Supporterhelps us pay our rent and utility bills.helps us pay for general administration needs such as office supplies and website fees. helps pay for general building supplies such as toiletries and cleaning supplies.
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MCA - Michael Domina Art
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MCA - Michael Domina Art
Michael Domina grew up on a dairy farm in Montgomery Center, Vermont, where he fell in love with painting. He now devotes all his time to painting and teaching art. Michael is best known for his pastoral landscapes and depictions of rural Vermont. In Summer of 2023, Michael retired from Montgomery to move permanently to his residence in Florida. He remains a close advocate of the Montgomery Center for the Arts and we are proud to offer his wonderful collection for sale.
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MCA Building Fund
Donation
MCA Building Fund
Donations to our BUILDING FUND go towards costs associated with building improvement and renovation projects.
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Our website

https://www.montgomerycenterforthearts.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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