Montgomery Center For The Arts, Inc.

Membership

MCA Annual Sponsorship

SPONSORSHIP LEVELSBenefactorprovides financial support for building efficiency upgrades to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of our patrons.provides the financial support needed to pilot new events and programs. Advocate helps pay for event marketing efforts including printing of flyers and posters.helps pay special fees including event licensing and certifications.provides art supplies such as paints, brushes, craft paper and canvases for programs and events.provides refreshments for event receptions and special gatherings.offers financial support for unexpected maintenance issues that may arise due to the age of the building.Supporterhelps us pay our rent and utility bills.helps us pay for general administration needs such as office supplies and website fees. helps pay for general building supplies such as toiletries and cleaning supplies.