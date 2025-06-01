MCA Annual Sponsorship

About the memberships
Valid until May 14, 2027
Benefits Package: Name and/or Logo displayed on our website. Name and/or Logo displayed on fundraising media. Name and/or Logo displayed on marketing flyers for all MCA-Hosted events. 3 Social Media postings highlighting your support.
Valid until May 14, 2027
Benefits Package: Name and/or Logo displayed on our website. Name and/or Logo displayed on fundraising media. Name and/or Logo displayed on marketing flyers for a category of MCA-Hosted events of your choice. 2 Social Media postings highlighting your support.
Valid until May 14, 2027
Benefits Package: Name and/or Logo displayed on our website. Name and/or Logo displayed on fundraising media. 1 Social Media posting highlighting your support.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!