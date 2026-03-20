Be the Foundation: Commit to Monthly Giving
As-salamu Alaikum Dear Community Members,During the month of Ramadan, we turn to you, our cherished community, for your support in securing a space we can truly call our own. A space where our faith and unity can flourish without limitations—where we can come together for daily Taraweeh prayers, Jumu'ah prayers, Maktab, and after-school programs for all ages, throughout the week. To bring this vision to life, we need **51 dedicated members to commit to donating $110 monthly**. This commitment will allow us to secure the rental for a facility that will nurture our growing community. **All contributions are tax-deductible.** The proposed location is in the Southport area of West Sacramento, featuring a spacious parking lot for your convenience. With Allah's guidance and your steadfast support, we can create a vibrant, welcoming space that enables our community to thrive for generations to come, Insha'Allah. Your sustainable donations are the foundation of this initiative, and we are confident in your generosity to help make this dream a reality. **Jazakum Allah Khayr** for your unwavering support and dedication to our community. Sincerely,The Muhajer Foundation Team