Muhajer Foundation

Event

Prepare Muhajer Musallah for Ramadan.

Bismillah, Alhamdulillah, Phase 1 of the Muhajer home is already underway! Our goal is to have the Musallah (prayer hall) ready and hold Taraweeh prayers this Ramadan, inshaAllah. We have worked hard to keep costs low by using local resources and the expertise within our community. Please donate for one or more project of your choice. Every dollar will go directly toward building a home for worship and learning. This donation campaign is divided into $100 donations to make it easier and simple to donate. You can add multiple donation for each item and can donate towards multiple items (e.g. 5 donations for Musallah, 3 donations for Wudu... etc.). Think of each donation as placing a brick or creating a prayer space in the Musallah; bringing us closer to a place of peace and tranquility where families can gather, learn, and enjoy the natural surroundings. You can purchase mYour donation also supports our long-term vision, including Maktab & educational programs, activities for youth & seniors, small-scale sustainable farming & gardening and outdoor experiences that celebrate local plants and biodiversity. Sustainability is central to our vision, with solar power already installed, more green & blue projects planned, inshaAllah.A Promise to Our Donors: We treat every donation with care. Some expenses naturally overlap, but every dollar will go toward completing the Muhajer home and building a safe space for worship, learning and community growth. Your trust means a lot to us. We are committed to the highest ethical standards in spending every dollar.Short Video About Our Project.