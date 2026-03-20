Muhajer Foundation
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Muhajer Foundation

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Muhajer Foundation

Our mission

Muhajer Foundation fosters community growth through the creation of safe spaces for worship and learning. We focus on sustainable practices, educational programs, and activities that unite families and celebrate local biodiversity.
Past events
Past events
Eid Al Fitr Henna Night
Event
Eid Al Fitr Henna Night
Mar 19, 6:00 PM - Mar 20, 11:00 PM PDT
2560 Tapley Rd, West Sacramento, CA 95691, USA
Fundraising Iftar
Event
Fundraising Iftar
Mar 13, 5:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
2560 Tapley Rd, West Sacramento, CA 95691, USA
Uplift X Muhajer TRAIN TO UPLIFT
Event
Uplift X Muhajer TRAIN TO UPLIFT
Feb 7, 1:00 - 2:00 PM PST
3170 Jefferson Blvd #145, West Sacramento, CA 95691, USA
Brothers' Airsoft
Event
Brothers' Airsoft
May 24, 10:00 - 1:00 PM PDT
4555 PFE Rd, Roseville, CA 95747, USA
Event
Meet & Greet Dinner at Pooja Indian Grill
Feb 7, 6:00 PM - Mar 7, 8:00 PM PST
1223 Merkley Ave, West Sacramento, CA 95691, USA
Event
Sisters' Sip & Paint
Feb 22, 12:00 - 2:00 PM PST
1223 Merkley Ave, West Sacramento, CA 95691, USA
Brothers' Airsoft
Event
Brothers' Airsoft
Feb 15, 10:00 - 1:00 PM PST
4555 PFE Rd, Roseville, CA 95747, USA
Event
Zaytuna Lecture Series: Keeping the Faith in Troubled Times
Feb 2, 5:30 - 8:00 PM PST
Pooja Indian Grill 1223 Merkley Ave, West Sacramento, CA 95691
More ways to support us
Prepare Muhajer Musallah for Ramadan.
Event
Prepare Muhajer Musallah for Ramadan.
Bismillah, Alhamdulillah, Phase 1 of the Muhajer home is already underway! Our goal is to have the Musallah (prayer hall) ready and hold Taraweeh prayers this Ramadan, inshaAllah. We have worked hard to keep costs low by using local resources and the expertise within our community. Please donate for one or more project of your choice. Every dollar will go directly toward building a home for worship and learning. This donation campaign is divided into $100 donations to make it easier and simple to donate. You can add multiple donation for each item and can donate towards multiple items (e.g. 5 donations for Musallah, 3 donations for Wudu... etc.). Think of each donation as placing a brick or creating a prayer space in the Musallah; bringing us closer to a place of peace and tranquility where families can gather, learn, and enjoy the natural surroundings. You can purchase mYour donation also supports our long-term vision, including Maktab & educational programs, activities for youth & seniors, small-scale sustainable farming & gardening and outdoor experiences that celebrate local plants and biodiversity. Sustainability is central to our vision, with solar power already installed, more green & blue projects planned, inshaAllah.A Promise to Our Donors: We treat every donation with care. Some expenses naturally overlap, but every dollar will go toward completing the Muhajer home and building a safe space for worship, learning and community growth. Your trust means a lot to us. We are committed to the highest ethical standards in spending every dollar.Short Video About Our Project.
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Donation
Be the Foundation: Commit to Monthly Giving
As-salamu Alaikum Dear Community Members,During the month of Ramadan, we turn to you, our cherished community, for your support in securing a space we can truly call our own. A space where our faith and unity can flourish without limitations—where we can come together for daily Taraweeh prayers, Jumu'ah prayers, Maktab, and after-school programs for all ages, throughout the week. To bring this vision to life, we need **51 dedicated members to commit to donating $110 monthly**. This commitment will allow us to secure the rental for a facility that will nurture our growing community. **All contributions are tax-deductible.** The proposed location is in the Southport area of West Sacramento, featuring a spacious parking lot for your convenience. With Allah's guidance and your steadfast support, we can create a vibrant, welcoming space that enables our community to thrive for generations to come, Insha'Allah. Your sustainable donations are the foundation of this initiative, and we are confident in your generosity to help make this dream a reality. **Jazakum Allah Khayr** for your unwavering support and dedication to our community. Sincerely,The Muhajer Foundation Team
Donate today
Donation
Support Muhajer Foundation: Become a Sustainable Donor
$15,950 of $75,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://muhajerfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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