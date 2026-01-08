Muhajer Foundation

Hosted by

Muhajer Foundation

About this event

Prepare Muhajer Musallah for Ramadan.

Musallah
$100

Prayer Hall.

Wudu area
$100

Bathrooms, indoor/outdoor sinks for Wudu and washing stations etc.

Parking
$100

Clearing, grading, soil testing, concrete, gravel etc.

HVAC
$100

AC, Heating, cooling, ventilation, fans etc.

Flooring
$100

Hard floor (LVP), Tiles, etc.

Electrical
$100

Panels, wiring, lighting, emergency & exit signs etc.

Walls & Paint
$100

Drywall, paint, panels, trim etc.

Privacy & Security Fence
$100

Perimeter fencing with gated access, privacy slats, and noise-reducing design etc.

Waste & Recycling
$100

Dumpsters, junk removal, recycling etc.

Plumbing
$100

Pipes, drainage, valves sinks, grey water collection etc.

Audio/Video
$100

Speakers, amplifiers, microphones etc.

Mehrab & Minbar
$100

Place (stage) for the imam to lead prayers and deliver the khutbah (sermons)

Landscaping
$100

Landscaping, display garden, potted plant, irrigation etc.

Signage
$100

Exterior & interior signage design and material etc.

Lighting
$100

Parking & perimeter lighting etc.

Miscellaneous
$100

If you want to donate towards something special or on behalf of someone.

Add a donation for Muhajer Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!