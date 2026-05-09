The Music Box Foundation empowers young artists through scholarships and community support, honoring Kiki's legacy by investing in their education and creative development in the arts, fostering a vibrant future for creativity and cultural leadership.
Past events
Past events
Event
3rd Annual Harmony Unleashed Fundraising Gala
May 9, 3:00 PM - May 10, 11:00 PM CDT
4125 Calumet Ave, Hammond, IN 46320, USA
More ways to support us
Membership
Join Our Circle of Patrons
Become a member and enjoy exclusive benefits like early ticket access, behind-the-scenes events, and special recognition. Your ongoing support ensures the arts continue to flourish. Be part of something beautiful 💫