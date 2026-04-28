Music Box Foundation

Offered by

Music Box Foundation

About the memberships

Join Our Circle of Patrons

MBF White Membership
$10

Renews monthly

This monthly subscription helps to provide: supplies/materials for class and apparel for students.

MBF Red Membership
$25

Renews monthly

This monthly subscription contributes to field trips and routine repairs to instruments and/or new instruments.

MBF Black Membership
$50

Renews monthly

This monthly subscription is dedicated to a yearly scholarship fund (music and arts students).

MBF Gold Membership
$100

Renews monthly

(BEHIND THE SCENES DONOR)

This monthly subscription contributes to basic operations, maintenance/repairs and to the true vision of the organization.

MBF Open Note Membership
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

This monthly subscription contributes to the needs of the organization at large, its initiatives, and programs.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!