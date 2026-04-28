Join Our Circle of Patrons

About the memberships
Renews monthly
This monthly subscription helps to provide: supplies/materials for class and apparel for students.
Renews monthly
This monthly subscription contributes to field trips and routine repairs to instruments and/or new instruments.
Renews monthly
This monthly subscription is dedicated to a yearly scholarship fund (music and arts students).
Renews monthly
(BEHIND THE SCENES DONOR)
This monthly subscription contributes to basic operations, maintenance/repairs and to the true vision of the organization.
Renews monthly
This monthly subscription contributes to the needs of the organization at large, its initiatives, and programs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!