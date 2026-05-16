NACTI of Sage Rainbow Warriors

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The Sage Energy Exchange

Welcome, Soulful Entrepreneurs, Visionaries, Guides, and Healers!A Sacred Pathway for Conscious BeingsAs a legalized traditional healing church, NACTI of Sage Warriors Sanctuary is committed to supporting conscious beings and Soulful entrepreneurs on their spiritual path. Your journey is one of deep connection, intuitive wisdom, and intentional living, and we are honored to introduce a new, exclusive delivery service, meticulously crafted with unwavering integrity and reverence.We provide our Members with sacred plant medicines that are pure, ethically sourced, and cultivated with the highest standards. Our commitment to purity means every offering is grown organically and handled with profound respect for both the Earth and its ancient traditions. A core part of this commitment is our dedication to sourcing all sacraments directly from indigenous tribes in North America, Mexico, and South America, as part of our initiative to help support and preserve their communities and traditions.As a member of NACTI of Sage Warriors Sanctuary, you are legally protected to hold personal amounts of sacred plant medicine for your spiritual practice. Our legalized facilitators are granted the right to hold larger quantities, allowing them to lead groups and ceremonies with confidence and legal authority.Our dedication to safety extends beyond physical integrity—it's a promise to provide a secure and supportive way for you to receive these tools, allowing you to focus on your inner work with complete confidence. We also offer specialized Shamanic Quantum Regression Integration Techniques (SQRIT) sessions to help you fully process and embody the insights from your sacred experiences.A Deeper Level of ServiceMindful Curation: Each sacrament is thoughtfully selected from trusted, traditional growers who honor the plant's spirit and spiritual lineage.Energetic Integrity: Every step, from sourcing to delivery, is carried out with a sacred intention to preserve the powerful energy and traditional use of each plant.A Secure and Transparent Pathway: Our service is designed to be a reliable and trustworthy channel, so you can be certain that what you receive is authentic and pure.This is more than a delivery service; it’s a direct extension of our mission to offer a personally-structured path and an expedited learning curve for those who have chosen this profound journey. As a church, NACTI of Sage Warriors Sanctuary is dedicated to providing you with the purest tools to listen for the gold within yourself and expand into your true potential.Who This Service Is ForThis service is for the conscious beings and Soulful entrepreneurs who understand that their path is a sacred journey of growth, expansion, and service. It is for those who are ready to deepen their connection to themselves, their purpose, and their community.You are a Visionary, a Guide, or a Healer, or you are on that journey to become one. You value authenticity, purity, and integrity in all areas of your life and work. You know that transformation is an energetic exchange that affects everything, and you are committed to doing your inner work in a secure and supportive environment.Begin Your Journey TodayA free initial ConSoultation is required to access this new service and become a Member. This ensures a secure and supportive experience tailored to your needs.Book your free ConSoultation here: https://calendar.app.google/4n76SpHexPhfBQbo9After your consultation, we invite you to join one of our exclusive WhatsApp groups:1. One Medicine Delivery Group for Locals:This group is a haven for individuals in the Saint Joseph and Kansas City, Missouri, surrounding areas seeking a secure, local source for their sacred plant medicines. All medicines are available for a discounted price with a minimum donation.2. Facilitators Serving Sacraments:This professional circle is for the Visionaries, Guides, and Healers called to serve others. Through our exclusive monthly membership, you gain access to larger quantities of sacred plant medicines and receive more potent, traditional-grade offerings. This membership also includes deeply discounted healing sessions and the opportunity to access potential clients, expanding your reach and mission.Join our NACTI-SWS WhatsApp group here: https://chat.whatsapp.com/F1VEQqgjMSwB19A3QGt0ywOnce inside, you will be guided through a simple process to complete a Liability and Membership Form for our delivery services. You will then be directed to the NACTI of Sage Warriors Sanctuary (NACTI-SRWS) non-for-profit site, where you can make a donation for your sacrament delivery upon request and have the option to choose an extended membership with exclusive discounts and offerings.As a traditional healing church, our mission is deeply rooted in the preservation of Native American heritage and the support of Indigenous tribes around the world. Every item you acquire from our shop is a tangible way to join us in this vital work. Your contribution helps us: * Support Indigenous Communities: We are dedicated to assisting tribes globally, honoring their ancient wisdom and helping to preserve their way of life. * Provide Healing: We offer healing services for those in need, drawing upon traditional practices and spiritual guidance to restore balance and well-being. * Empower Our Mission: Your support fuels our church's efforts, allowing us to expand our outreach and continue our sacred work.Thank you for being a part of this journey. Your conscious purchase is more than a transaction; it's a sacred exchange that makes a profound impact.Happy shopping! ✨NACTI of Sage Rainbow Warriorshttps://www.shamanicquantumenergyhealing.com/