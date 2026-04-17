NANBPWC, INC. Grand Rapids Club
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NANBPWC, INC. Grand Rapids Club

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NANBPWC, INC. Grand Rapids Club

Our mission

NANBPWC, INC. Grand Rapids Club empowers women through education, community service, and leadership development, fostering personal growth and social change while promoting cultural awareness and unity among diverse communities.
Past events
Past events
Business & Professional Women's Club 63rd Annual Founders' Day
Event
Business & Professional Women's Club 63rd Annual Founders' Day
Apr 17, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
1665 Viewpond Dr SE, Kentwood, MI 49508, USA
More ways to support us
Grand Rapids Club of the NANBPWC, Inc. - Make Tax Deductible Donation
Donation
Grand Rapids Club of the NANBPWC, Inc. - Make Tax Deductible Donation
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At NANBPWC, INC. Grand Rapids Club, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us achieve our mission.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Grand Rapids Club of the NANBPWC, INC. Membership Dues
Membership
Grand Rapids Club of the NANBPWC, INC. Membership Dues
Welcome to the Grand Rapids Club of the NANBPWC, Inc. Member Dues Portal.Our club is dedicated to educating, empowering, and serving our community through leadership, advocacy, service, and impactful programming.Our calendar year runs from July 1 through June 30.Please select the appropriate dues option. If you are unsure which category to choose, please confirm with our Club Financial Secretary before submitting your payment.Thank you for supporting the mission and work of our club.
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Grand Rapids Club of the NANBPWC, INC.Joining Fee
Membership
Grand Rapids Club of the NANBPWC, INC.Joining Fee
Welcome, and congratulations on completing the required steps toward membership with the Grand Rapids Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. (NANBPWC, Inc.).We are honored that you have chosen to join a network of women committed to leadership, service, advocacy, and the advancement of our community. Our mission is to educate, empower, and uplift, and we are excited to have you become part of this impactful sisterhood.Joining FeeA nonrefundable new member joining fee of $275.00 is required to finalize your membership.Membership TermOur membership year runs through June 30, 2027.Important InstructionsBecause you have received this payment link, this confirms that you have:completed all required membership documentation, andbeen approved to move forward in the membership process.Please proceed with submitting your joining fee to finalize your membership.We look forward to officially welcoming you into the Grand Rapids Club of the NANBPWC, Inc. Our Membership Chairperson or a member of the committee will reach out to you with additional details regarding your upcoming induction ceremony.
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Our website

https://facebook.com/grandrapidsclubofnanbpwc

Contact information

[email protected]
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