NANBPWC, INC. Grand Rapids Club

Membership

Grand Rapids Club of the NANBPWC, INC.Joining Fee

Welcome, and congratulations on completing the required steps toward membership with the Grand Rapids Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. (NANBPWC, Inc.).We are honored that you have chosen to join a network of women committed to leadership, service, advocacy, and the advancement of our community. Our mission is to educate, empower, and uplift, and we are excited to have you become part of this impactful sisterhood.Joining FeeA nonrefundable new member joining fee of $275.00 is required to finalize your membership.Membership TermOur membership year runs through June 30, 2027.Important InstructionsBecause you have received this payment link, this confirms that you have:completed all required membership documentation, andbeen approved to move forward in the membership process.Please proceed with submitting your joining fee to finalize your membership.We look forward to officially welcoming you into the Grand Rapids Club of the NANBPWC, Inc. Our Membership Chairperson or a member of the committee will reach out to you with additional details regarding your upcoming induction ceremony.