Grand Rapids Club of the NANBPWC, INC. Membership Dues

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 30
Select this option to submit Adult Regular Membership Dues in the amount of $180.00 for the current membership year.
Please confirm with the Club Secretary if you are unsure whether this category applies to you.
Renews yearly on: June 30
Select this option to submit Adult Life Membership Dues in the amount of $120.00 for the current membership year. ONLY if you have paid the Life Membership $1,500. Assessment to the National.
Please confirm with the Club Secretary if you are unsure whether this category applies to you.
Renews yearly on: June 30
Select this option to submit Adult Regular Membership Dues in the amount of $155.00 for the current membership year.
Please confirm with the Club Secretary if you are unsure whether this category applies to you.
Valid until June 30
Select this option to submit Youth Regular Membership Dues in the amount of $45.00 for the current membership year.
Please confirm with the Club Secretary if you are unsure whether this category applies to you.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!