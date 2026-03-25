NANBPWC, INC. Grand Rapids Club

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NANBPWC, INC. Grand Rapids Club

About the memberships

Grand Rapids Club of the NANBPWC, INC. Membership Dues

Adult Regular Membership
$180

Renews yearly on: June 30

Select this option to submit Adult Regular Membership Dues in the amount of $180.00 for the current membership year.
Please confirm with the Club Secretary if you are unsure whether this category applies to you.

Adult Life Membership
$120

Renews yearly on: June 30

Select this option to submit Adult Life Membership Dues in the amount of $120.00 for the current membership year. ONLY if you have paid the Life Membership $1,500. Assessment to the National.
Please confirm with the Club Secretary if you are unsure whether this category applies to you.

Adult Senior Membership
$155

Renews yearly on: June 30

Select this option to submit Adult Regular Membership Dues in the amount of $155.00 for the current membership year.
Please confirm with the Club Secretary if you are unsure whether this category applies to you.

Youth Regular Membership (Ages 12-18)
$45

Valid until June 30

Select this option to submit Youth Regular Membership Dues in the amount of $45.00 for the current membership year.
Please confirm with the Club Secretary if you are unsure whether this category applies to you.

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