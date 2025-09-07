National Abolition Hall of Fame & Museum

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HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE BANNER SPONSORSHIP 2026

HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE BANNER SPONSORSHIP APPEAL At the evening Induction Ceremony, a Hall of Fame banner for each inductee is unveiled. The 31x84-inch vibrant retractable vinyl banner includes a large image of the inductee portrait created by artist Melissa Moshetti for the Hall of Fame, a brief biography, the legacy of the inductee, and the list of sponsors for the banner. NAHOF needs to order two copies of the banner for each inductee. One banner remains on display at the Hall of Fame in Peterboro, NY, while the other is available for traveling exhibits as part of NAHOF’s outreach and education mission. You may see examples of banners from previous inductions on our website as listed at the top of this page.Individuals and organizations connected to the inductees and all those who have an interest in commemorating abolition history are encouraged to assist in raising the funds to meet the banner production costs. Sponsorships for an inductee banner are $100 each. Sponsors are identified in two lines on the banner with their name and affiliation to the inductee. You may wish to contribute to a banner in honor of someone else. Sponsors of the banner are invited, but not required to confirm the nomination of the inductee at the Induction Ceremony on the evening of Saturday, October 19, in Peterboro, NY, and to assist in the unveiling of the banner. It is our hope that you consider sponsoring a banner to honor one of this year’s inductees and the contribution, sacrifice, and legacy of that abolitionist to the great cause of ending slavery and to support the ongoing work of the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum.