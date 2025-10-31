National Abolition Hall of Fame & Museum

REGISTRATION for NAHOF 2026 INDUCTIONS

For all weekend programs
$50

Fri 7 pm Brian Fry, WSKG Public media filmmaker showing clips of his upcoming documentary

“North to Freedom: The Underground Railroad in Upstate New York”

Sat 10 am Tour of the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark

Sat 11 am Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

Saturday Symposia at the Peterboro Methodist Church

     1:30 pm Catharine Coffin and Levi Coffin

     2:30 pm Leonard Andrew Grimes

     3:30 pm James McCune Smith

Sat 5 pm 19th C. Antislavery Box Dinner

Sat 7 pm Inductions & Banner Unveiling

Sun 9 am Presentation and Walking Tour of the 1850 Cazenovia Anti-Fugitive Slave Law Convention

        11:00 am Peterboro Cemetery Tour

Antislavery dinner (Optional)
$50

5 pm 19th C. Antislavery Dinner 

Annual NAHOF Membership (optional)
$55
Lifetime NAHOF Membership (optional)
$200
Add a donation for National Abolition Hall of Fame & Museum

$

