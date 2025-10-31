REGISTRATION for NAHOF 2026 INDUCTIONS

Hosted by
Fri 7 pm Brian Fry, WSKG Public media filmmaker showing clips of his upcoming documentary
“North to Freedom: The Underground Railroad in Upstate New York”
Sat 10 am Tour of the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark
Sat 11 am Hall of Fame and Museum Opens
Saturday Symposia at the Peterboro Methodist Church
1:30 pm Catharine Coffin and Levi Coffin
2:30 pm Leonard Andrew Grimes
3:30 pm James McCune Smith
Sat 5 pm 19th C. Antislavery Box Dinner
Sat 7 pm Inductions & Banner Unveiling
Sun 9 am Presentation and Walking Tour of the 1850 Cazenovia Anti-Fugitive Slave Law Convention
11:00 am Peterboro Cemetery Tour
5 pm 19th C. Antislavery Dinner
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!