REGISTRATION for NAHOF 2026 INDUCTIONS

Fri 7 pm Brian Fry, WSKG Public media filmmaker showing clips of his upcoming documentary

“North to Freedom: The Underground Railroad in Upstate New York”

Sat 10 am Tour of the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark

Sat 11 am Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

Saturday Symposia at the Peterboro Methodist Church

1:30 pm Catharine Coffin and Levi Coffin

2:30 pm Leonard Andrew Grimes

3:30 pm James McCune Smith

Sat 5 pm 19th C. Antislavery Box Dinner

Sat 7 pm Inductions & Banner Unveiling

Sun 9 am Presentation and Walking Tour of the 1850 Cazenovia Anti-Fugitive Slave Law Convention

11:00 am Peterboro Cemetery Tour