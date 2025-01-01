New Birth Outreach Church
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Our mission
New Birth Outreach Church fosters spiritual growth and community through faith-based programs, focusing on nurturing marriages and empowering families to navigate life's challenges together in alignment with God's principles.
Events
Events
Event
New Birth's 2026 Couple's Retreat
Jun 25, 4:00 PM - Jun 27, 1:00 PM EDT
10 Hightower Pl, Florence, AL 35630, USA
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Event
Unite Night 2026
Sep 11, 5:30 - 9:30 PM EDT
10107 Veterans Pkwy, Midland, GA 31820, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://newbirthoutreach.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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