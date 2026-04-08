Unite Night 2026

About this event
Enjoy an experience of Worship, Gods Word and an After-Party to end the night!
Non-Profit Outreach Hosts generously provides tickets for women served by a select group of local non-profits and college students who aspire to attend the conference but face financial barriers. Ally Level $45 host 1 woman, Companion Level $90 - $180 host 2 - 4 women, Advocate Level $225 - $405 host 5-9 women, Champion Level $450 + 10 or more women.
Conference Sponsors insure accessibility for all attendees by maintaining affordable ticket prices, while helping us uphold our commitment to excellence. Ally Level $250 includes 2 tickets, Companion Level $500 includes 4 tickets, Advocate Level $750 includes 6 tickets, Champion Level $1000 includes 8 tickets.
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