Unite Night 2026

Non-Profit Outreach Hosts generously provides tickets for women served by a select group of local non-profits and college students who aspire to attend the conference but face financial barriers. Ally Level $45 host 1 woman, Companion Level $90 - $180 host 2 - 4 women, Advocate Level $225 - $405 host 5-9 women, Champion Level $450 + 10 or more women.