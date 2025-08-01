New City Church-Dayton

New City Church-Dayton

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

New City Church-Dayton fosters community through shared meals, support, and faith-based outreach, aiming to bridge gaps and unite neighbors in Northridge. Their initiatives focus on housing, treatment, recovery, and demonstrating love to all.
Events
Events
New City Gathering
Event
New City Gathering
Aug 8, 12:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
4800 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45414, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://newcitychurchdayton.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by