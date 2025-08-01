New City Church-Dayton
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Our mission
New City Church-Dayton fosters community through shared meals, support, and faith-based outreach, aiming to bridge gaps and unite neighbors in Northridge. Their initiatives focus on housing, treatment, recovery, and demonstrating love to all.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
New City Gathering
Aug 8, 12:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
4800 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45414, USA
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Our website
https://newcitychurchdayton.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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