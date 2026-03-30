New City Gathering

About this event
Sponsor your table and help support our cause. No sponsorship is needed to secure a spot but generous donations are welcome.
Your donation will assist in continuing our New City Church Mission to Reach, Teach, Multiply, and Serve. Names and information will be added to our handouts, social media, and all networking material.
Your donation will assist in continuing our New City Church Mission to Reach, Teach, Multiply, and Serve. Names and information will be added to our handouts, social media, and all networking material.
Your donation will assist in continuing our New City Church Mission to Reach, Teach, Multiply, and Serve. Names and information will be added to our handouts, social media, and all networking material.
Secure your table for the gathering!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!