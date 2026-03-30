New City Church-Dayton

Hosted by

New City Church-Dayton

About this event

New City Gathering

4800 N Dixie Dr

Dayton, OH 45414, USA

Table Donation
Pay what you can

Sponsor your table and help support our cause. No sponsorship is needed to secure a spot but generous donations are welcome.

Sponsorship
$100

Your donation will assist in continuing our New City Church Mission to Reach, Teach, Multiply, and Serve. Names and information will be added to our handouts, social media, and all networking material.

Premium Sponsorship
$500

Your donation will assist in continuing our New City Church Mission to Reach, Teach, Multiply, and Serve. Names and information will be added to our handouts, social media, and all networking material.

VIP Sponsorship
$1,000

Your donation will assist in continuing our New City Church Mission to Reach, Teach, Multiply, and Serve. Names and information will be added to our handouts, social media, and all networking material.

Table Registeration without donation
Free

Secure your table for the gathering!

Add a donation for New City Church-Dayton

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!