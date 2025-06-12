New Mexico Mental Health Counselors Association

Membership

NMMHCA Membership

All memberships are renewed automatically for your convenience. Please note that membership fees are not refundable.Note: As we are streamline cost to use funds more effectively, platforms like Zeffy support non-profits. "Add a contribution” to keep the platform we use 100% free! This is optional, but if you would like to contribute choose “other” and type the amount you feel comfortable with. This added fee does not go to NMMHCA, but supports the platform.