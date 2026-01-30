Donation

Become a New York State Dance Education Association Donor

🌟 Join us in advancing dance education centered in the arts throughout the New York State.! 🌟 At the New York State Dance Education Association, we empower dance educators through exceptional professional development and meaningful opportunities to create, perform, and experience dance. Rooted in New York and connected nationally, we champion the transformative power of dance as both a vibrant art form and a vital tool for education—working together to inspire, elevate, and expand the impact of dance in every classroom and community. Every dollar and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can advocate, promote, support, and strengthen dance education in all environments in New York State. How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.