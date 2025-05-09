2026 NYSDEA Annual Conference: Empower & Elevate

Rochester, NY 14627, USA
Registration for both conference days for 1 NDEO/NYSDEA member educator. EARLY BIRD RATE.
Registration for both conference days for 1 NDEO/NYSDEA member educator.
Registration for both conference days for 1 non-member educator. EARLY BIRD RATE.
Registration for both conference days for 1 non-member educator.
Includes registration for both conference days for NHSDA chapter leads educators attending with up to 5 students for no additional fee. EARLY BIRD RATE.
Additional students for $10 each.
Includes registration for both conference days for NHSDA chapter leads educators attending with up to 5 students for no additional fee.
Additional students for $10 each
Includes registration for both conference days for non-member & non-NHSDA chapter lead educators attending with up to 5 students for no additional fee. EARLY BIRD RATE.
Additional students for $10 each
Includes registration for both conference days for non-member & non-NHSDA chapter lead educators attending with up to 5 students for no additional fee.
Additional students for $10 each
For educators attending with students during the Career Development Day on Jan 30, 2026 and are bringing more than 5 students. MUST PURCHASE 1 TICKET PER ADDITIONAL STUDENT AND WITH EITHER A NHSDA CHAPTER LEAD WITH STUDENTS OR NON-LEAD WITH STUDENTS TICKET. Tickets purchased not meeting these requirements will be cancelled and refunded.
NDEO/NYSDEA student members who are 18+ YEARS OLD wishing to attend both days of the conference on their own.
NDEO/NYSDEA student members who are 18+ YEARS OLD wishing to attend only the Career Development Day portion of the conference (Jan 30, 2026) on their own.
NDEO/NYSEA students who are UNDER 18 YEARS OLD and wishing to attend only the Career Development Day portion of the conference (Jan 30, 2026) on their own. Includes 1 chaperone ticket, for no additional fee, and is intended for individuals attending solely as chaperones and not participating in sessions, workshops, or activities.
Students who are not NDEO/NYSDEA members and are 18+ YEARS OLD wishing to attend both days of the conference on their own.
Students who are not NDEO/NYSDEA members and are 18+ YEARS OLD wishing to attend only the Career Development Day portion of the conference (Jan 30, 2026) on their own.
Students who are not NDEO/NYSDEA members and UNDER 18 YEARS OLD wishing to attend only the Career Development Day portion of the conference (Jan 30, 2026) on their own. Includes 1 chaperone ticket, for no additional fee, and is intended for individuals attending solely as chaperones and not participating in sessions, workshops, or activities.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing