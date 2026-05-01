Donation

Grow With Pride: Newaygo County Pride 2026

Newaygo County Pride is more than just a celebration — it’s a movement of love, visibility, and community. In 2025, over 1,100 people gathered at our Pride event in Brooks Park to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and equality. The energy was incredible, and now we’re ready to make our 2026 event even bigger and more impactful.Your donation helps us:✨ Keep our Pride event free and accessible for all✨ Expand entertainment and activities for every age✨ Support local LGBTQIA+ artists, vendors, and performers✨ Create safe, welcoming spaces for our community to connect and thriveEvery dollar makes a difference. Together, we can ensure Pride in Newaygo County continues to grow, shine, and uplift. 💜Thank you for helping us celebrate with Pride — we couldn’t do this without you!👉 Donate today and be part of building something beautiful for 2026!