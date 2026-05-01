Newaygo County Pride

Newaygo County Pride

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Our mission

Newaygo County Pride fosters love, visibility, and community by celebrating diversity & inclusivity. Through events and support for local LGBTQIA+ artists, they create safe spaces for connection and growth, ensuring Pride remains accessible for all.
Events
Events
Newaygo County Pride 2026 Sponsor Payments
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Newaygo County Pride 2026 Sponsor Payments
May 30, 11:00 AM - May 31, 4:00 PM EDT
Newaygo, MI 49337, USA
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More ways to support us
Grow With Pride: Newaygo County Pride 2026
Donation
Grow With Pride: Newaygo County Pride 2026
Newaygo County Pride is more than just a celebration — it’s a movement of love, visibility, and community. In 2025, over 1,100 people gathered at our Pride event in Brooks Park to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and equality. The energy was incredible, and now we’re ready to make our 2026 event even bigger and more impactful.Your donation helps us:✨ Keep our Pride event free and accessible for all✨ Expand entertainment and activities for every age✨ Support local LGBTQIA+ artists, vendors, and performers✨ Create safe, welcoming spaces for our community to connect and thriveEvery dollar makes a difference. Together, we can ensure Pride in Newaygo County continues to grow, shine, and uplift. 💜Thank you for helping us celebrate with Pride — we couldn’t do this without you!👉 Donate today and be part of building something beautiful for 2026!
Donate today
Newaygo County Pride's Shop
Shop
Newaygo County Pride's Shop
Shop Newaygo County Pride gear and help keep Pride in Brooks Park free and welcoming for everyone. 🌈Every purchase supports LGBTQIA+ visibility, local artists, and safe, affirming spaces for our community. 💜Wear your pride to show up for diversity, inclusivity, and equality right here in Newaygo County.
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Our website

https://lionheartproductions.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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