Newaygo County Pride

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Newaygo County Pride

About this event

Newaygo County Pride 2026 Sponsor Payments

Newaygo

MI 49337, USA

Legacy Partner item
Legacy Partner
$1,000

Website Listing

Social Media Shoutout

Logo on Park Banner

Vendor Booth

Link in Wesbsite Directory

Platinum Sponsor Sign at Booth

Logo on Stage Banner

Logo on Volunteer Shirts

Stage Recognition during event

Logo on Event Flyers

Pride Champion item
Pride Champion
$500

Website Listing

Social Media Shoutout

Logo on Park Banner

Vendor Booth

Link in Wesbsite Directory

Gold Sponsor Sign at Booth

Community Builder item
Community Builder
$300

Website Listing

Social Media Shoutout

Logo on Park Banner

Vendor Booth

Link in Wesbsite Directory

Silver Sponsor Sign at Booth


Equality Advocate
$100

Website Listing

Social Media Shoutout

Logo on Park Banner

Rainbow Friend
$50

Website Listing

Social Media Shoutout

Add a donation for Newaygo County Pride

$

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