Newaygo County Pride 2026 Sponsor Payments

About this event
Website Listing
Social Media Shoutout
Logo on Park Banner
Vendor Booth
Link in Wesbsite Directory
Platinum Sponsor Sign at Booth
Logo on Stage Banner
Logo on Volunteer Shirts
Stage Recognition during event
Logo on Event Flyers
Website Listing
Social Media Shoutout
Logo on Park Banner
Vendor Booth
Link in Wesbsite Directory
Gold Sponsor Sign at Booth
Website Listing
Social Media Shoutout
Logo on Park Banner
Vendor Booth
Link in Wesbsite Directory
Silver Sponsor Sign at Booth
Website Listing
Social Media Shoutout
Logo on Park Banner
Website Listing
Social Media Shoutout
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