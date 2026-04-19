Nonprofit Staten Island
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Nonprofit Staten Island

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Nonprofit Staten Island

Our mission

Nonprofit Staten Island strengthens the local nonprofit community by providing training, advocacy, and resources. They connect organizations to enhance cultural, educational, health, and social services for Staten Island residents.
Past events
Past events
Nonprofit Staten Island's 14th Annual Community Service Awards 2026
Event
Nonprofit Staten Island's 14th Annual Community Service Awards 2026
Apr 19, 9:30 - 12:00 PM EDT
1 The Oval, Staten Island, NY 10304, USA
Nonprofit Staten Island's 14th Annual Community Service Awards Breakfast: Be a Champion for Staten Island’s Nonprofits
Event
Nonprofit Staten Island's 14th Annual Community Service Awards Breakfast: Be a Champion for Staten Island’s Nonprofits
Apr 19, 9:30 - 12:00 PM EDT
The Richmond County Country Club, 1 Oval, Staten Island, NY 10304
More ways to support us
Nonprofit Staten Island FY26 Membership Renewal
Membership
Nonprofit Staten Island FY26 Membership Renewal
Existing Member Dues Payment: This option is for current Nonprofit Staten Island members submitting payment for membership dues that are already due or invoiced.Your membership supports a strong, connected nonprofit sector on Staten Island and ensures continued access to:Capacity-building programs and trainingsPeer learning, affinity groups, and sector roundtablesAdvocacy and representation at the citywide levelMember discounts, resources, and partnership opportunitiesThank you for your continued commitment to Nonprofit Staten Island and to strengthening our borough’s nonprofit ecosystem. Your timely payment helps sustain our work and the collective impact of our network.If you have questions about your membership status or payment amount, please contact our team before submitting payment:Rasheeda [email protected]
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The Next 20 Starts Now: $20K for 20 Years of Impact
Donation
The Next 20 Starts Now: $20K for 20 Years of Impact
$500 of $20,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://nonprofitstatenisland.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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