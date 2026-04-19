Existing Member Dues Payment: This option is for current Nonprofit Staten Island members submitting payment for membership dues that are already due or invoiced.Your membership supports a strong, connected nonprofit sector on Staten Island and ensures continued access to:Capacity-building programs and trainingsPeer learning, affinity groups, and sector roundtablesAdvocacy and representation at the citywide levelMember discounts, resources, and partnership opportunitiesThank you for your continued commitment to Nonprofit Staten Island and to strengthening our borough’s nonprofit ecosystem. Your timely payment helps sustain our work and the collective impact of our network.If you have questions about your membership status or payment amount, please contact our team before submitting payment:Rasheeda [email protected]