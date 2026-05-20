Northeast Wisconsin Stargazers (NEWSTAR)
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Northeast Wisconsin Stargazers (NEWSTAR)
Our mission
Northeast Wisconsin Stargazers (NEWSTAR) fosters a love for astronomy through education, outreach, and community engagement, providing opportunities for stargazing and promoting the wonders of the universe to all ages.
Events
Events
Event
Wisconson Observer's Weekend 2026
Jun 11, 3:00 PM - Jun 14, 1:00 PM CDT
Waupaca, WI 54981, USA
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More ways to support us
Membership
Northeast Wisconsin Stargazers (NEWSTAR) Membership
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Our website
https://new-star.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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