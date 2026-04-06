Wisconson Observer's Weekend 2026

Choose this option if you are camping as a couple or family and enter contact information for the second attendee. This ticket entitles two people entry. Note, children 12 and under are free. Children 13-18 are an additional $5.00 each and you will need to select Ticket rate below for each child in the 13-18 range. NEWSTAR members please remember to enter the discount code that was emailed to you for the club member rate.