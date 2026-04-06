Wisconson Observer's Weekend 2026

About this event
We are pleased to once again offer WOW T-Shirts via pre-order. All sizes are the same price. Please Click on the Add+ button to select the total quantity of T-Shirts you wish to order and then check the size box for each shirt you are ordering.
Choose this option if you are an individual person over the age of 18 camping. NEWSTAR members please remember to enter the discount code that was emailed to you for the club member rate.
Choose this option if you are camping as a couple or family and enter contact information for the second attendee. This ticket entitles two people entry. Note, children 12 and under are free. Children 13-18 are an additional $5.00 each and you will need to select Ticket rate below for each child in the 13-18 range. NEWSTAR members please remember to enter the discount code that was emailed to you for the club member rate.
Choose this ticket option for any children ages 13-18
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!