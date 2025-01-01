Noteworthy Resources Of Albany Inc
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
Noteworthy Resources of Albany Inc fosters community through cultural celebrations, focusing on the Albanian heritage. They aim to create inclusive events that connect diverse communities, promote local businesses, and celebrate traditions.
Events
Events
Event
1st Annual Albanian Festival Vendors
Jul 18, 11:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
Shambrook Pkwy, Colonie, NY 12205, USA
Get your tickets
Event
1st Annual Albanian Festival Sponsorships
Jul 18, 11:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
Shambrook Pkwy, Colonie, NY 12205, USA
Get your tickets
Event
2nd Annual ADHD Awareness Walk Exhibitors
Oct 4, 9:00 - 12:00 PM EDT
1 Crossgates Mall Rd, Albany, NY 12203, USA
Get your tickets
Event
2nd Annual ADHD Awareness Walk
Oct 4, 9:00 - 12:00 PM EDT
1 Crossgates Mall Rd, Albany, NY 12203, USA
Get your tickets
Event
2nd Annual ADHD Awareness Walk Sponsorship
Oct 4, 9:00 - 12:00 PM EDT
1 Crossgates Mall Rd, Albany, NY 12203, USA
Get your tickets
See more
Our website
https://www.nwralbany.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by