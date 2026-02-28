2nd Annual ADHD Awareness Walk Sponsorship

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About this event
Sponsor Benefits: Logo on all event materials, banner placement, speaking opportunity, website feature, and booth space
Sponsor Benefits: Logo on event t-shirt and banner, website feature, and booth space
Sponsor Benefits: Logo on website and event t-shirt, mention in program
Sponsor Benefits: Name listed on event website and program
Sponsor Benefits: Recognition based on value, logo placement as applicable
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