Noteworthy Resources Of Albany Inc

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Noteworthy Resources Of Albany Inc

About this event

2nd Annual ADHD Awareness Walk Sponsorship

1 Crossgates Mall Rd

Albany, NY 12203, USA

Legacy Sponsor $5,000+
Pay what you can

Sponsor Benefits: Logo on all event materials, banner placement, speaking opportunity, website feature, and booth space

Advocate Sponsor $2,500
Pay what you can

Sponsor Benefits: Logo on event t-shirt and banner, website feature, and booth space

Empowering Sponsor
Pay what you can

Sponsor Benefits: Logo on website and event t-shirt, mention in program

Community Sponsor
Pay what you can

Sponsor Benefits: Name listed on event website and program

Kindness Sponsor
Pay what you can

Sponsor Benefits: Recognition based on value, logo placement as applicable

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