Oak Knoll Pto Inc

Oak Knoll PTO Sponsorship Program
We are excited to invite you to become a community sponsor for the 2025-2026 academic year in support of the Oak Knoll Elementary School PTO. Your generous support helps us bring fun, enriching, and memorable experiences to over 600 students and 100 teachers, and staff members throughout the school year.Each year, the Oak Knoll PTO hosts a variety of events and programs that strengthen our school community. Your donation helps make the following initiatives possible:🎉 Oak Knoll PTO ProgramsWe proudly sponsor a wide range of events, including Fun Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, the 4th Grade Farewell, Spring & Winter Dances, Ice Cream Socials, and much more! These events create meaningful memories for our students and staff while fostering school spirit and unity.👕 Annual Fun Day T-ShirtsOne of our key goals is to provide every student and staff member with a Fun Day T-shirt at no cost to them. Your support helps us avoid placing any additional financial burden on our families.🛝 Playground EnhancementsAs our students enjoy our playground every day, we aim to add interactive features, like painted sidewalk games and hopscotch, to enhance their outdoor play experience and promote active fun.📚 Classroom Supplies & ResourcesYour contributions help our teachers provide a warm, welcoming, and engaging classroom environment by funding books, supplies, and teaching materials that directly benefit our students’ learning.🩹 School Nurse FundThis fund provides non-medical essentials, like clean clothes, for students who may need them during the school day. Accidents happen, and we want to ensure that every child feels comfortable and confident throughout the day.