Oak Knoll Pto Inc

Membership

Oak Knoll Pto 2025-2026 Membership

Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Parents, Guardians, Teachers and Staff: Please complete the form to sign up to be a member of the Oak Knoll PTO. Membership renewal is required every year and membership is not complete until fee is received.Membership fee is required. Membership fees are done on an annual basis and are per household includes up to 2 adults. When you join the PTO you will:Be able to volunteer at school eventsReceive a monthly NewsletterOpportunity to vote on key initiatives and financial decisionsJoin planning committees for our Larger Events and Fundraisersand MOREMembership does not mean all the events and meetings are mandatory! We welcome any volunteer time you are able to give! Meetings for the year are Tuesday evenings at 6:30pm in the Oak Knoll Library. We are excited to offer Virtual Meetings this year in an effort to reach more parents/guardians and teachers. The schedule is as follows: Sept 16thOctober 7thNovember 11th (Virtual)February 3rd (Virtual)March 31stJune (if necessary)We are excited to have you join us for the upcoming year!