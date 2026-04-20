Oak Knoll Pto Inc
organization logo

Oak Knoll Pto Inc

Donate

Oak Knoll Pto Inc

Our mission

Oak Knoll PTO is committed to promoting an environment of open communication, meaningful collaboration between school, home, and community; that supports the educational and social development of our students.
Events
Events
FUN DAY Wristbands
Event
FUN DAY Wristbands
May 29, 9:00 - 2:30 PM EDT
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Oak Knoll PTO Sponsorship Program
Custom
Oak Knoll PTO Sponsorship Program
We are excited to invite you to become a community sponsor for the 2025-2026 academic year in support of the Oak Knoll Elementary School PTO. Your generous support helps us bring fun, enriching, and memorable experiences to over 600 students and 100 teachers, and staff members throughout the school year.Each year, the Oak Knoll PTO hosts a variety of events and programs that strengthen our school community. Your donation helps make the following initiatives possible:🎉 Oak Knoll PTO ProgramsWe proudly sponsor a wide range of events, including Fun Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, the 4th Grade Farewell, Spring & Winter Dances, Ice Cream Socials, and much more! These events create meaningful memories for our students and staff while fostering school spirit and unity.👕 Annual Fun Day T-ShirtsOne of our key goals is to provide every student and staff member with a Fun Day T-shirt at no cost to them. Your support helps us avoid placing any additional financial burden on our families.🛝 Playground EnhancementsAs our students enjoy our playground every day, we aim to add interactive features, like painted sidewalk games and hopscotch, to enhance their outdoor play experience and promote active fun.📚 Classroom Supplies & ResourcesYour contributions help our teachers provide a warm, welcoming, and engaging classroom environment by funding books, supplies, and teaching materials that directly benefit our students’ learning.🩹 School Nurse FundThis fund provides non-medical essentials, like clean clothes, for students who may need them during the school day. Accidents happen, and we want to ensure that every child feels comfortable and confident throughout the day.
Learn more
Oak Knoll Pto 2025-2026 Membership
Membership
Oak Knoll Pto 2025-2026 Membership
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Parents, Guardians, Teachers and Staff: Please complete the form to sign up to be a member of the Oak Knoll PTO. Membership renewal is required every year and membership is not complete until fee is received.Membership fee is required. Membership fees are done on an annual basis and are per household includes up to 2 adults. When you join the PTO you will:Be able to volunteer at school eventsReceive a monthly NewsletterOpportunity to vote on key initiatives and financial decisionsJoin planning committees for our Larger Events and Fundraisersand MOREMembership does not mean all the events and meetings are mandatory! We welcome any volunteer time you are able to give! Meetings for the year are Tuesday evenings at 6:30pm in the Oak Knoll Library. We are excited to offer Virtual Meetings this year in an effort to reach more parents/guardians and teachers. The schedule is as follows: Sept 16thOctober 7thNovember 11th (Virtual)February 3rd (Virtual)March 31stJune (if necessary)We are excited to have you join us for the upcoming year!
View membership
Dine and Donate Online Payment Submission
Donation
Dine and Donate Online Payment Submission
Dine and Donate Online Payment SubmissionYour contribution today helps Oak Knoll PTO maintain a supportive bridge between home and school. With your payment, we continue to back enriching programs and events that our children benefit from every day.💛
Donate today
Oak Knoll PTO General Cash Donations
Donation
Oak Knoll PTO General Cash Donations
$882 of $3,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://okes.monroetwp.k12.nj.us/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by