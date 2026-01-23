Oak Knoll at the Phillies!

About this event
Price per ticket. Everyone over the age of 2 will be required to have a ticket.
This does NOT include a parking pass. Parking Passes can be purchased separately through the Phillies Website. All Parking at Citizens Bank is CASHLESS.
Seats will be placed together in section 421, rows 5-13.
More information about ticket distribution will be sent out as we get closer to the event.
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