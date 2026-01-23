Oak Knoll at the Phillies!

Price per ticket. Everyone over the age of 2 will be required to have a ticket.





This does NOT include a parking pass. Parking Passes can be purchased separately through the Phillies Website. All Parking at Citizens Bank is CASHLESS.





Seats will be placed together in section 421, rows 5-13.





More information about ticket distribution will be sent out as we get closer to the event.





BE SURE TO ZERO out the Zeffy Donation on the payment page.