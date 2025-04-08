Oak Ridge Elementary PTO

Oak Ridge Elementary PTO

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Our mission

The Oak Ridge Elementary PTO enhances student learning and community engagement by organizing events, fundraising, and supporting educational initiatives, fostering a collaborative environment for parents, teachers, and students to thrive together.
Past events
Past events
Auction
ExplOREtorium Silent Auction
Apr 9, 6:50 PM CDT
19675 I-45, Conroe, TX 77385, USA
Skip the Car Line 2nd semester 2026
Auction
Skip the Car Line 2nd semester 2026
Jan 9, 8:00 PM CST
Santa Pictures
Event
Santa Pictures
Dec 2, 8:00 - 11:00 AM CST
19675 I-45, Conroe, TX 77385
Custom
Boo Grams
Oct 21, 4:00 PM - Nov 2, 8:00 PM CST
Fall Festival
Custom
Fall Festival
Oct 30, 5:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
Food Trucks and Activity Vendors
Event
Food Trucks and Activity Vendors
Oct 30, 9:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
19675 I-45, Conroe, TX 77385, USA
Food Truck and Inside Vendors
Event
Food Truck and Inside Vendors
Oct 30, 9:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
19675 I-45, Conroe, TX 77385, USA
Fall Vendor 2025
Event
Fall Vendor 2025
Oct 25, 9:00 - 1:00 PM CDT
19675 I-45, Conroe, TX 77385, USA
Indoor Vendor 2025
Event
Indoor Vendor 2025
Oct 25, 9:00 - 1:00 PM CDT
19675 I-45, Conroe, TX 77385, USA
Skip the Car Line
Auction
Skip the Car Line
Aug 28, 5:00 PM CDT
Custom
Food Vendor for ExplOREtorium 2025
Apr 10, 4:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
19675 I-45, Conroe, TX 77385, USA
ExplOREtorium Silent Auction
Auction
ExplOREtorium Silent Auction
Apr 10, 6:45 PM CDT
19675 I-45, Conroe, TX 77385, USA
Auction
Skip the car line- 3rd nine weeks
Jan 9, 8:00 PM CST
Santa Pictures at ORE
Event
Santa Pictures at ORE
Dec 13, 8:00 - 3:00 PM CST
19675 I-45, Conroe, TX 77385
Vendor Registration
Event
Vendor Registration
Nov 7, 3:00 - 7:00 PM MST
19675 I-45, Conroe, TX 77385, USA
Vendor Registration 3
Event
Vendor Registration 3
Nov 7, 3:00 - 7:00 PM MST
19675 I-45, Conroe, TX 77385, USA
Vendor Registration 2
Event
Vendor Registration 2
Nov 7, 3:00 - 7:00 PM MST
19675 I-45, Conroe, TX 77385, USA
ORE Fall Festival 2024
Event
ORE Fall Festival 2024
Nov 7, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CST
19675 I-45, Conroe, TX 77385
Skip the car line!
Auction
Skip the car line!
Oct 5, 8:00 PM CDT
More ways to support us
Donate to make a difference at Oak Ridge Elementary
Donation
Donate to make a difference at Oak Ridge Elementary
Oak Ridge Elementary PTO supports our students, families, teachers and staff. We value our community and believe that together we can help our school be a place students and teachers want to be at while thriving in a stress free learning environment.
Donate today
Event
Skip the Car Line
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Our website

https://oakridgeowlspto.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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