Occupation in Motion 501c3
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Occupation in Motion 501c3
Our mission
Occupation in Motion empowers children with neurodiverse needs through community initiatives, resources, and support programs, fostering an inclusive environment for growth and development.
Past events
Past events
Event
Neurodiversity Children's Conference Feb 28, 2026
Feb 28, 7:00 - 6:30 PM CST
11730 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079, USA
Our website
https://avilopeds.com/occupation-in-motion
Contact information
[email protected]
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